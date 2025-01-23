News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » UNHCR and the European Union join forces to expand humanitarian support for Afghan refugees and returnees

UNHCR and the European Union join forces to expand humanitarian support for Afghan refugees and returnees

By

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the European Union (EU) have signed a new agreement to continue to support displaced Afghans and host communities in Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan and countries in Central Asia, UNHCR in Central Asia reports.

EU funding worth of EUR 36 million will help hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees, returnees, and internally displaced persons to benefit from essential protection, livelihood opportunities, and other basic services.

Kicking off in January 2025, the three-year programme will run through December 2027. The new initiative includes critical protection activities such as registration, access to legal assistance and documentation, as well access to basic services such as health and education.

It will also include cash-for-work opportunities, microloans and vocational training, all aimed at fostering economic independence and empowering women and girls in particular.

A special focus will be placed on vulnerable groups, including women, children and people with disabilities, through community-driven initiatives aimed at ensuring their protection and inclusion.

Afghans represent one of the world’s largest refugee populations, with 2.6 million registered globally. Of these some 2.2 million are in Iran and Pakistan. Additionally, some 3.2 million people remain internally displaced within Afghanistan and hundreds of thousands have returned from neighbouring countries since September 2023. ///nCa, 23 January 2025

 

Related posts:

  1. UNHCR launches new appeal for Afghan refugees and hosts, urging partners to stay the course
  2. Delegation of the European Union to Turkmenistan and USAID Support Lebap Region Artisans to Expand Sales to Global Markets
  3. Turkmenistan outlines further steps to expand cooperation with the European Union
  4. European Union launched new youth-focused project for Central Asia
  5. Turkmenistan outlines plans for cooperation with the European Union in 2025
  6. (Updated) European Union – Turkmenistan Sustainable Energy Days 2024: European Union Awards Most Energy Efficient School in Turkmenbashi
  7. European Union’s new project to boost sustainable energy in Central Asia
  8. European Union holds an online campaign in support of the newly adopted law on pets
  9. International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation and ESCAP join forces in effort to grow export opportunities through Investment Promotion Agencies in Central Asia
  10. UNRCCA and EUSR Host The Central Asian Women Leaders’ Caucus Visit to European Union Institutions In Brussels
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan