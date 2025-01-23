UNHCR and the European Union join forces to expand humanitarian support for Afghan refugees and returnees

The UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR) and the European Union (EU) have signed a new agreement to continue to support displaced Afghans and host communities in Afghanistan, Iran, Pakistan and countries in Central Asia, UNHCR in Central Asia reports.

EU funding worth of EUR 36 million will help hundreds of thousands of Afghan refugees, returnees, and internally displaced persons to benefit from essential protection, livelihood opportunities, and other basic services.

Kicking off in January 2025, the three-year programme will run through December 2027. The new initiative includes critical protection activities such as registration, access to legal assistance and documentation, as well access to basic services such as health and education.

It will also include cash-for-work opportunities, microloans and vocational training, all aimed at fostering economic independence and empowering women and girls in particular.

A special focus will be placed on vulnerable groups, including women, children and people with disabilities, through community-driven initiatives aimed at ensuring their protection and inclusion.

Afghans represent one of the world’s largest refugee populations, with 2.6 million registered globally. Of these some 2.2 million are in Iran and Pakistan. Additionally, some 3.2 million people remain internally displaced within Afghanistan and hundreds of thousands have returned from neighbouring countries since September 2023. ///nCa, 23 January 2025