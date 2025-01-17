Modernization of higher education in Turkmenistan: the role of ERASMUS+ projects

Since the beginning of 2025, ERASMUS+ Information Sessions have been held at higher education institutions in Turkmenistan. These sessions bring together participants from various projects implemented within the framework of the European Union program. They provide an opportunity to learn about the events and conditions of the 2025 ERASMUS+ competition, as well as the results of ongoing and completed projects.

Four projects of the European program “Enhancing the Potential of Higher Education” are being successfully implemented in Turkmenistan, including:

• HWCA – ” Water Governance in Central Asia for Climate Resilience and Safety”. The participants are the Makhtumkuli Turkmen State University and the Turkmen Agricultural Institute.

• CircuIEC – “Development of innovative curricula and modules in the field of circular economy and sustainable development”. The project involves the Turkmen State Institute of Economics and Management, the Turkmen State Institute of Finance, the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan and the International Science and Technology Park.

• GDCAU – “Green Deal for Central Asian Universities”. The project is being implemented by the Yagshygeldi Kakaev International University of Oil and Gas and the Aba Annaev International Academy of Horse Breeding.

• ESGCA – “Addressing Environmental Challenges, Social Needs and Good Governance in Education and Employment in Central Asia”. The participants are the Yagshygeldi Kakayev International University of Oil and Gas and the State Energy Institute of Turkmenistan. ESG – short for Environmental, Social and Governance.

The participants of the information sessions presented reports on successful work experience within the framework of ERASMUS+ projects.

Thus, Arslan Matkarimov, a lecturer at the Turkmen State Institute of Economics and Management, emphasized the important role of the program in strengthening cooperation and exchanging experience. The importance of such projects lies in expanding academic horizons, deepening intercultural ties and training specialists in accordance with international standards.

Rustam Gajiyev, Chief Expert of the International Relations Department of the Academy of Sciences of Turkmenistan, spoke about participation in the MIETC and CircuIEC projects. Commenting on the participation of the Turkmen side in the CircuIEC project, Gajiyev noted that the project started in November 2023 and is designed for 36 months. The goal of the CircuIEC project is to build the professional capacity of universities in Central Asian countries in the field of circular economy. This is aimed at providing students and teachers with competencies appropriate to the needs of local labor markets and environmental issues in the region.

Shohrat Byashimov, Senior Lecturer at the Turkmen State Institute of Finance, presented the activities of experts on the reform of the higher education system. The main objectives of this expert group are to provide universities with the necessary up-to-date knowledge to support reforms, participate in the development of strategies and reforms for the country, based on international conventions and declarations in the field of education, and strengthen links between the higher education sector and the economic environment.

Maral Muratlieva, a teacher at the Turkmen State Institute of Culture, spoke about an internship in Türkiye organized as part of an international mobility project. These projects provide an opportunity for teachers and students to study abroad. Maral Muratlieva’s internship contributed to the exchange of experience and the strengthening of professional ties. One of the important criteria for selecting candidates for the program is fluency in English.

The ERASMUS+ program, designed for 2021-2027, contributes to the improvement of the education system and the professional training of specialists for various sectors of the economy. Special attention is paid to social integration, active participation of young people in society, as well as the transition to “green” and digital technologies. The program is coordinated by the European Education and Culture Executive Agency (EACEA). The National Office of ERASMUS+ promotes the dissemination of information about the program’s opportunities for citizens of Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 17 January 2025 (based on the materials of the newspaper “Neutral Turkmenistan”)