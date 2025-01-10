The International Year of Peace and Trust and the 30th Anniversary of Neutrality: Turkmenistan outlines key areas of preparation for national and international events

On 9 January, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov chaired a meeting of the Organizing State Committee for High-level events on the occasion of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s neutrality and the declaration of 2025 by the UN General Assembly as the International Year of Peace and Trust.

The meeting was attended by the speaker of the parliament and deputy prime ministers.

Opening the meeting, Arkadag Berdimuhamedov noted that this year, many international events, including abroad, are timed to coincide with the 30th anniversary of neutrality and the “International Year of Peace and Trust”, which will be celebrated throughout the country.

The management of the activities of the Organizing State Committee is entrusted to the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan. In this regard, the National Leader announced a number of instructions to the Parliament and the government.

Addressing the chairperson of the Mejlis, D.Gulmanova, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty noted the importance of improving legislative activities in the light of the planned events and expanding propaganda and educational work among the population. He also stressed the need to develop, together with DPM H.Geldimyradov and the Chairman of the Central Bank, a commemorative medal and plaque on the occasion of the “International Year of Peace and Trust” and the 30th anniversary of the country’s neutrality.

DPM H.Geldimyradov (economic and financial unit) was instructed to provide financial support in the context of upcoming events, and DPM B. Amanov (oil and gas sector) was instructed to provide the necessary assistance in solving organizational tasks.

DPM T.Atakhalliev (agriculture) will work out proposals related to a variety of goods and national dishes. Arkadag stressed the importance of keeping under control the supply of high-quality and wide-range products to the population, including bakery products, vegetables and melons, fruit juices and beverages.

The motto and symbol of the current year should be placed on the packages of food products.

DPM B.Annamammedov (who oversees the city of Ashgabat, the industry and energy sector) was instructed to create the most comfortable conditions for cultural recreation of residents and guests of the capital during the days of events, to ensure its landscaping and decorative works in the context of the year’s motto.

DPM for the trade sector N.Atagulyev was tasked with the opening retail outlets in across the country, to ensure trade in national souvenirs and memorable gifts. Textile industry enterprises should also launch the production of gift products.

DPM M.Mammedova (culture) is charged with organizing cultural events and covering international events in the media.

DPM B.Orazdurdyeva (education, science, sports) was instructed to prepare appropriate proposals for organizing international scientific and practical conferences related to upcoming events, as well as seminars in higher educational institutions dedicated to the anniversary of the country’s neutrality and the motto of this year.

DPM, foreign minister R.Meredov has been appointed Deputy Chairman of the Organizing State Committee. Arkadag instructed him to carry out the necessary work on the preparation of international and related events, coordination of protocol and organizational issues.

Meredov, together with the Deputy Chairmen of the Cabinet of Ministers, will develop a program of international events and a list of foreign delegations participating in the celebrations.

The Director General of the Agency for Transport and Communications under the Cabinet of Ministers M.Chakyev was tasked to control the arrival, reception and departure of guests on special flights. Chairman Halk Maslahaty stressed the importance of providing high-quality communications, including Internet services, as well as providing cars to high-ranking representatives of official delegations.

In connection with the upcoming international events, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov instructed the participants of the meeting to work closely with the relevant UN structural units in the areas they oversee.

“Currently, our country, in accordance with the principles of peace and trust, maintains fruitful cooperation with the specialized agencies of the United Nations and successfully implements the designated programs of universal importance. In this regard, in order to further develop partnership with the United Nations, members of the Organizing State Committee will pay a visit in the coming days”, Chairman Halk Maslahaty noted.

He also instructed the committee members to jointly prepare a concept for holding high-level events on the occasion of the celebration of the 30th anniversary of Turkmenistan’s permanent neutrality. ///nCa, 10 January 2025