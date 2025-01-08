Agro-bridge between the Netherlands and Turkmenistan: a visit that builds trust

As part of the strengthening of bilateral economic ties between Turkmenistan and the Netherlands, a delegation of six leading Dutch agro-industrial companies led by East-West Trade visited Turkmenistan. The purpose of the mission was to develop cooperation in the agro-industrial sector, exchange advanced technologies and expand partnerships.

East-West Trade, a leading Dutch company specializing in business promotion and the creation of economic bridges between international partners, considers Turkmenistan as a reliable and strategically important partner. The mission was a return visit after the successful agroforum held in Amsterdam last year, where the Turkmen side presented the potential of its agricultural sector.

Within the framework of the visit, productive meetings were held with representatives of government departments of Turkmenistan and the Union of Industrialists and Entrepreneurs of Turkmenistan (UITP), which acted as a coordinator from the Turkmen side. During the talks, prospects for bilateral cooperation were discussed, as well as specific areas of cooperation in the agricultural sector.

Round tables were organized with the participation of Turkmen companies and representatives of government agencies, which focused on key aspects of cooperation and outlined steps to implement joint projects. The delegation also visited agricultural enterprises of Turkmenistan, where they got acquainted with local approaches to agriculture in practice and discussed the possibilities of introducing advanced Dutch technologies.

Along with the business program, a rich cultural program was organized for the guests, which allowed them to get to know the rich cultural heritage of Turkmenistan and the traditions of its people more closely.

During the negotiations, both sides confirmed their readiness to develop a long-term partnership, including through possible public-private partnerships (PPPs). Special attention was paid to cooperation in the horticultural sector, which is considered as a key area for ensuring food security and rational use of water resources.

The Turkmen delegation intends to visit to the Netherlands. They will hold bilateral meetings with leading Dutch agro-industrial companies, exchange of experience, as well as familiarization with the latest technologies and practices in the agricultural sector.///nCa, 8 January 2025 (in cooperation with the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium)

Here are some photos from the visit: