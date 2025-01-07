New varieties of cotton introduced in the north of Turkmenistan

Work continues on developing new cotton varieties in Turkmenistan. Last year, production trials of “Dashoguz-150,” a new medium-fiber cotton variety, were conducted in Dashoguz province, as reported by the online newspaper “Turkmenistan: The Golden Age.”

Developed by Ch. Seyitmuradov, Head of the Dashoguz Velayat Department of Cotton Breeding and Seed Production at the Ministry of Agriculture’s Cotton Research Institute, the variety was planted on 2.5 hectares of land.

According to the developer, the yield of the Dashoguz-150 variety has reached an average of 35 quintals per hectare.

This new variety is a continuation of the Gubadag line of varieties popular in the region and meets modern requirements in terms of key indicators. The sort is known for its local adaptability, while incorporating improvements in germination, disease resistance, fiber yield, and strength to meet modern agricultural standards.

Alongside Dashoguz-150, another promising medium-fiber variety, Jeyhun-16, underwent trials with similarly positive results. Based on the outcomes of these trials, a decision will be made on the suitability of these varieties for large-scale cultivation.

The development of the cotton industry in northern Turkmenistan focuses on increasing yield through efficient land and water resource utilization. This necessitates the creation of new varieties with desirable economic traits and adaptability to local growing conditions. Local breeders continue to work on creating new varieties that will fully meet the requirements of the textile industry.///nCa, 7 January 2025