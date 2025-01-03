Tokayev on Kazakhstan’s foreign policy: balancing interests, strengthening cooperation and finding new opportunities

Kazakhstan, recognized as a middle power on the world stage, strives to play an active and constructive role in solving global problems, supporting the principles of the United Nations and advocating multilateral cooperation. The country is a consistent supporter of the United Nations, considering this organization to be an alternative platform for tackling global challenges, while striving to strengthen its sovereignty and international positions.

As a regional leader, Kazakhstan is actively developing cooperation with the Turkic states, strengthening economic, cultural and humanitarian ties in the region, while advocating for the integration of the Turkic world. In addition, Astana stands for pragmatic and mutually beneficial relations with all interested states, while minimizing the negative impact of external trends on its trade and political situation – this follows from an interview of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to the Kazakh newspaper Ana tili (native language).

Here are the key points from the interview regarding Kazakhstan’s foreign policy and interaction with key partner countries:

Kazakhstan and Russia: strategic partnership in the context of global instability

In his interview, President Tokayev stressed the importance of strategic partnership and allied relations with Russia, emphasizing their importance for ensuring stability in Eurasia.

“President Putin is an experienced statesman who understands well the specifics of Kazakhstan and the great importance of our country as the largest economy in the Central Asian region. Therefore, Russia is actively working with Kazakhstan to develop trade, economic and investment cooperation. There can be no other way, because our countries are united by the longest continuous land border in the world,” Tokayev said.

He stressed that Putin had made 33 visits to Kazakhstan. The leaders of the two countries regularly communicate by phone and meet at international forums.

In November 2024, Vladimir Putin paid a state visit to Kazakhstan, where issues of cooperation in various fields were discussed. Tokayev stressed that almost half of the Russian government has arrived in Astana, which indicates the strategic importance of Kazakhstan for Russia.

A four-hour conversation between the leaders also took place in an informal setting, which helped to strengthen mutual understanding on topical issues of bilateral cooperation and the international agenda.

Tokayev noted that cooperation with Russia meets the interests of both Kazakhstan and Russia and serves the task of ensuring stability in Eurasia.

Kazakhstan on the way to nuclear energy: plans, partners and prospects

Kazakhstan plans to develop nuclear energy as an important boost for the economy, considering the construction of several nuclear power plants in the future, and is already negotiating with various international companies to implement these plans.

Tokayev emphasized the need for a high-capacity nuclear power plant and did not rule out the possibility of constructing a second or even a third in the near future.

It is planned to attract foreign companies with the best technologies for the construction of the NPP and create an international consortium.

As the President of Kazakhstan noted, the issue of possible participation of Rosatom in the project was discussed with Putin. “Negotiations are also underway with a Chinese company, taking into account China’s great success in the construction of civilian nuclear facilities. There is interest from other foreign corporations, including Western ones,” Tokayev said.

In 2025, tendering will be conducted, after which the government will make a final decision.

Kazakhstan and China: Eternal strategic partnership

“Kazakhstan is an extremely important strategic partner for China. Kazakh-Chinese cooperation has acquired a dynamic and multifaceted character, in fact, it has reached the level of eternal strategic partnership. This, of course, corresponds to the interests of Kazakhstan,” Tokayev said.

According to the President of Kazakhstan, further development of comprehensive cooperation with China will remain an important task of Kazakh diplomacy.

China firmly holds the position of Kazakhstan’s main trading partner and has become one of the largest investors in the country’s economy. All necessary conditions are in place to achieve the objective of doubling trade volume, driven primarily by the resolute political will of the leaders of both states.

The high-level dialogue will continue in 2025. As Tokayev noted, President Xi Jinping is scheduled to attend the Central Asia–China summit.

The President of Kazakhstan expressed confidence that Xi’s visit to Kazakhstan, as well as the talks in China this fall, will further strengthen the multifaceted cooperation between the two countries.

Confidence in positive US-Kazakhstan ties

Recalling his conversation with Trump, Tokayev expressed confidence that the new US president has a positive attitude towards Kazakhstan as an important strategic partner of the United States.

“I have been involved in the establishment of Kazakh-American relations since the mid-90s of the last century. Over more than three decades of mutual cooperation, a shared vision of priorities has emerged – trade, economic and investment cooperation, non-proliferation of nuclear weapons and security. This agenda will form the basis of our joint work with the new White House administration,” the President of Kazakhstan noted.

On the role of Kazakhstan in resolving international conflicts

Speaking about conflict situations in the world, in the context of his conversation with Trump, President Tokayev reiterated his vision of ending hostilities in Ukraine.

“The situation is unique: Russia is militarily invincible, and Ukraine hopes, with the help of Western allies, to survive the war, at least not to lose it. Therefore, I noted the exceptional complexity of the problem, the solution of which depends on the will and desire of the heads of the conflicting countries and, of course, Trump himself as the leader of a world power,” the President of Kazakhstan emphasized.

According to Tokayev, Kazakhstan has been advocating starting negotiations to achieve peace since the beginning of hostilities in Ukraine.

“We do not ask for intermediaries anywhere, we behave in the international arena according to the potential and capabilities of Kazakhstan, but we are always ready to help resolve international problems,” Tokayev explained.

Tensions in the international arena affect Kazakhstan’s trade and political relations with certain countries, so Kazakhstan seeks to minimize the negative impact of external trends.

Kazakhstan aims to build pragmatic and mutually beneficial relations with all interested states.

The role of Kazakhstan in the further integration of the Turkic world

Kassym-Jomart Tokayev considers Kazakhstan’s relations with the Organization of Turkic States (OTS) as an important part of the country’s foreign policy. Kazakhstan stood at the origins of the creation of this organization and considers its member countries to be its neighbors and important geopolitical partners.

Kazakhstan is actively involved in the activities of the OTS and last year made a significant contribution to the deepening of ties between the Turkic peoples. Acting as chair nation, Kazakhstan has focused on enhancing cooperation in the political, trade, economic, transport, logistics, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

“Over the past 10 years, trade relations between the members of the OTS have significantly strengthened, and in 2024 the volume of mutual trade turnover exceeded $ 45 billion,” Tokayev said.

Kazakhstan intends to increase cooperation with the OTS countries in energy, industry, agriculture, and digitalization.

Special attention is paid to the implementation of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route.

Kazakhstan, as chairman of the OTS, has put forward the motto “TURKTIME!”, which includes eight priorities: traditions, unification, reforms, knowledge, trust, investment, mediation and energy.

Tokayev emphasizes that Kazakhstan will continue to promote the deepening of ties between all Turkic peoples and the promotion of their common rich historical and cultural heritage.

Kazakhstan as a Middle Power: its role in shaping the new world order

According to President Tokayev, the system of international relations is in decline.

“Instability is growing, and the mutual accusations of superpowers are multiplying. The UN Security Council is essentially paralyzed. Such an unhealthy international situation naturally worries many states, including Kazakhstan, as it does not contribute to their successful socio-economic development,” he said.

As the head of Kazakhstan emphasized, given the powerful demand for the formation of a more just world, the middle powers are able to play an important role in overcoming the crisis of international trust and the deficit of responsible global leadership.

Tokayev is convinced that the time has come when the middle powers can work together to build new strong bridges between conflicting geopolitical poles and thereby reduce the level of international confrontation.

The full text of the interview can be found here: https://www.akorda.kz/ru/kasym-zhomart-tokaev-cel-ukrepit-ekonomiku-i-suverenitet-20524 ///nCa, 3 January 2025