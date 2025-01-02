A Celebration of Joy: New Year’s Festivities at Orphans’ Palace in Ashgabat

The first day of the New Year witnessed a heartwarming celebration at the “Döwletliler köşgi” Orphans’ Palace in Ashgabat. The students received gifts from President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, underscoring the profound care the state extends to its youngest citizens. This is reported by the state news agency TDH.

The celebration was held in a festive atmosphere with the participation of Ayaz Baba (Grandfather Frost) and Garpamyk (Snow Maiden), the playful spirit of the Snake (symbol of 2025), as well as representatives of the parliament, Halk Maslahaty, ministries and public organizations.

The children, brimming with talent, presented a captivating concert program. Poems were recited with enthusiasm, dances and songs filled the air, and the celebration culminated in a joyous round dance around the New Year tree, joined by characters from Turkmen folklore and fairy tales.

National Leader Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov has consistently emphasized the deep-rooted Turkmen tradition of nurturing children with unwavering care and affection. “No child in our nation is ever left without support,” he says. “Measures are consistently being taken at the State level to create favorable conditions for the comprehensive development of children and their full participation in society. We take a very responsible and comprehensive approach to the fate of children in need of support, to ensure their happy future.”///nCa, 2 January 2025