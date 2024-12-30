News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Embassy of Israel hosts multiple events related to Hanukah and community outreach

Embassy of Israel hosts multiple events related to Hanukah and community outreach

By

The Israeli Embassy in Turkmenistan demonstrated strong community engagement through multiple initiatives.

On December 26, they partnered with “Keyik Okara” organization and local sponsors to distribute New Year gifts to 130 children from vulnerable families at the Keremli Aý restaurant, featuring festivities with Father Frost and Snow Maiden.

Two days later, the embassy provided six JUKI sewing machines to establish a workshop for women affected by gender-based violence, creating employment opportunities and skills training.

The embassy also hosted a Hanukkah celebration, where the Ambassador Ismail Khaldi discussed hope and unity, acknowledging both the recent Kazakhstan plane crash tragedy and the hostage situation in Gaza, while highlighting Israeli-Turkmen friendship and shared values. ///(AI summary of three pressers by Embassy of Israel in Turkmenistan)

Related posts:

  1. Embassy of Israel to Turkmenistan hosted Hanukkah event
  2. 10th anniversary of establishment of embassy of Israel in Turkmenistan marked in ceremony held on 20 July 2023 in Ashgabat
  3. Israel to open permanent embassy in Turkmenistan
  4. Embassy of Israel presents support material to organizations for elderly and disabled persons in Turkmenistan
  5. Embassy of Israel in Turkmenistan and Keyik Okara public organization provided schoolbags with school stationary for vulnerable families
  6. Turkmenistan Hosts Days of European Culture with Engaging Events and Performances
  7. Turkish embassy hosts events to mark second anniversary of coup attempt
  8. Visit of the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Israel to Turkmenistan – Cohen met with President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and his Turkmen counterpart – Israeli Embassy opened in Ashgabat
  9. Ambassador of Israel in Turkmenistan hosts farewell reception on completion of his tenure
  10. Embassy of Japan hosts reception to mark birthday of the Emperor
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan