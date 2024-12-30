Embassy of Israel hosts multiple events related to Hanukah and community outreach

The Israeli Embassy in Turkmenistan demonstrated strong community engagement through multiple initiatives.

On December 26, they partnered with “Keyik Okara” organization and local sponsors to distribute New Year gifts to 130 children from vulnerable families at the Keremli Aý restaurant, featuring festivities with Father Frost and Snow Maiden.

Two days later, the embassy provided six JUKI sewing machines to establish a workshop for women affected by gender-based violence, creating employment opportunities and skills training.

The embassy also hosted a Hanukkah celebration, where the Ambassador Ismail Khaldi discussed hope and unity, acknowledging both the recent Kazakhstan plane crash tragedy and the hostage situation in Gaza, while highlighting Israeli-Turkmen friendship and shared values. ///(AI summary of three pressers by Embassy of Israel in Turkmenistan)