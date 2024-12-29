Turkmenistan and China will pursue more comprehensive, balanced and spatial development and cooperation in all areas, says Ambassador Qian Naicheng

A festive event organized by the Chinese Embassy in Turkmenistan was held in an atmosphere of friendship and mutual understanding. The celebration dedicated to the New Year and the traditional Chinese Spring festival was held under the motto “Enjoying the taste of China – Discovering the Charm of Culture.”

A colorful expo greeted the guests in the lobby of the Yildiz Hotel. Books, souvenirs, and exquisite Chinese national costumes immersed attendees in the rich tapestry of Chinese culture. China Southern Airlines and Huawei also showcased their offerings, further emphasizing the strong ties between the two countries.

In his welcoming speech, Ambassador of China to Turkmenistan Qian Naicheng noted the stable development of Chinese-Turkmen relations of comprehensive strategic partnership. ” In the new year, we are ready to move forward with our Turkmen friends in order to fully implement the important agreements of the Heads of the two countries and constantly deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation,” the diplomat stressed.

The evening culminated with the presentation of traditional Chinese dishes and an exciting musical program. The guests could not only enjoy the flavors of Chinese cuisine, but also feel the sense of a Chinese holiday.

The celebration in Ashgabat was a vivid confirmation of the strong friendly relations between China and Turkmenistan.

Here is the full text of the speech by Ambassador Qian Naicheng:

“Ladies and gentlemen, dear friends:

I warmly welcome you today at the festive reception on the theme “Enjoying the taste of China – Discovering the Charm of Culture” in honor of the 2025 New Year and the Chinese Spring Festival!

In 2024, under the strategic leadership of the Leaders of the two countries, the Chinese-Turkmen comprehensive strategic partnership relations maintained stable development dynamics and confidently advanced towards creating a community of common Destiny. High-level exchanges and contacts between the two countries are becoming closer, and cooperation in various fields such as energy, economics and trade, connectivity, science and technology, and humanitarian cooperation will demonstrate high-quality development, including the successful holding of meetings of the Subcommittee on Energy Cooperation and the Subcommittee on Scientific and Technical Cooperation, scientific and innovative the forum and the joint organization of the “Year of Culture”. During this process, the young people of the two countries are constantly strengthening their mutual understanding and friendship through mutual learning, as well as actively contributing to the continuation of Chinese-Turkmen friendship from generation to generation.

Culture is a bridge for deepening ties between peoples and promoting dialogue between civilizations. Chinese culture is colorful and magnificent, with an emphasis on openness and inclusivity. In order to show Chinese culture comprehensively, closely and from different angles, we have carefully prepared ten blocks to create a space that allows everyone to experience the unique charm of Chinese culture in an immersive manner.

Next, we will continue to enjoy delicious food, taste fine wines, watch the performance, and also hold prize draws. Let’s immerse ourselves together in the world of uniqueness and inclusivity, tradition and modernity, as well as in the vibrant life of Chinese culture!

Dear friends!

The New Year 2025 and the Chinese Spring Festival are coming soon. In the new year, we are ready to move forward with our Turkmen friends in order to fully implement the important agreements of the Heads of the two countries and constantly deepen comprehensive strategic cooperation. We will implement more comprehensive, balanced and spatial development and cooperation in all areas, promote the accelerated deepening of cooperation between China and Central Asia, and work together to create a closer Chinese-Turkmen Community of common destiny for the benefit of the two countries and their peoples!

I sincerely congratulate you on the upcoming New Year, I wish you all good health, success in your work, family well-being and fulfillment of all desires!

Thank you!///nCa, 29 December 2024

Photo report from the event: