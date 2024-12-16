The National leader of the Turkmen people discussed the prospects of cooperation with the Bouygues Turkmen company

On Saturday, 14 December, the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met in Arkadag with Alexey Reshov, General Director of the French company Bouygues Turkmen.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and promising areas of bilateral cooperation.

Reshov briefed Arkadag on the progress of projects undertaken by his company, highlighting the accelerated pace of work and outlining future plans. He emphasized the conducive business environment fostered by Turkmenistan for foreign partners.

Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov stressed Bouygues Turkmen’s longstanding and successful presence in the country, recognizing the company as a reliable partner. He underscored the significance of expanding bilateral cooperation in project implementation, emphasizing the adoption of modern construction technologies.

In turn, A.Reshov stressed that it is a great honor for him to participate in joint projects and contribute to strengthening the construction and industrial potential of Turkmenistan. He assured that he would make every effort to successfully complete the assigned projects within the framework of the urban development program of Turkmenistan.

Arkadag emphasized the paramount importance of upholding high-quality standards in the construction of both industrial and social infrastructure across the country. He noted that the materials used should be strong and durable, and called for taking into account local natural features and environmental aspects.///nCa, 16 December 2024