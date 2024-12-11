What cross-border hubs is Kazakhstan developing?

Kazakhstan is actively developing cross-border hubs to enhance its position as a regional transport and logistics center in Central Asia and the Caspian region.

President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has instructed the government to establish fully-fledged transport and logistics hubs along Kazakhstan’s borders with China, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, and Russia, as well as on the Caspian coast.

These hubs aim to accelerate trade cooperation with neighboring countries, increase the growth of non-primary exports by 30%, simplify logistics procedures for businesses.

Minister of Trade and Integration Arman Shakkaliev recently outlined these hub projects at a government meeting.

Hub on the border with Kyrgyzstan

Construction of an “Industrial Trade and Logistics Complex” is set to commence in 2025 at the Karasu-Ak-Tilek border crossing between Kyrgyzstan and Kazakhstan. This strategic location lies along the “Western Europe – Western China” international automobile corridor.

The complex will offer a comprehensive range of services, including storage and pre-sale preparation of goods, consolidation and redistribution of goods in wholesale quantities.

The complex will also feature a streamlined border control system and a simplified registration process for vehicles and cargo.

Currently, efforts are underway to identify potential businesses and investors to become residents of this vital hub.

The International Center for Industrial Cooperation “Central Asia”

The International Center for Industrial Cooperation “Central Asia” is poised to become the region’s premier hub for cargo consolidation, processing, and distribution, strategically positioned along the North-South corridor.

Located near the Atameken (Kazakhstan) and Gulistan (Uzbekistan) border checkpoints, the center will accommodate modern production facilities, specializing in mechanical engineering, metalworking, pharmaceuticals, electrical engineering, chemicals, leather, textiles, and clothing.

It will also include advanced warehousing and storage infrastructure, state-of-the-art transport facilities.

The center will facilitate the processing of agricultural and industrial goods, fostering stronger business ties between manufacturers and entrepreneurs in Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan. This center is projected to drive a significant increase in bilateral trade turnover, with a target of reaching $10 billion within the next five years.

Cross-Border Trade Center “Eurasia”

The Eurasia Cross-Border Trade Center will be launched in 2026. Strategically located adjacent to Uralsk Airport, this center will serve as a crucial hub for cargo traffic destined for major federal districts of Russia and key Eastern European markets.

To support this initiative, an industrial zone has been established to attract investment in key sectors, including paints and polymer coatings production, manufacturing of plastic containers, 3D decor panel production.

This integrated approach will foster economic growth and enhance regional trade connectivity.

Khorgos Hub

The Khorgos Hub plays a crucial role in expanding Kazakhstan’s transit potential, aligning with China’s Belt and Road Initiative.

Leveraging its strategic geographic location and infrastructure with access to Europe and the Middle East, the Khorgos Hub aims to increase exports and transit volumes, foster industrial cooperation, drive trade and economic growth along the Kazakhstan-China border.

The Caspian Hub

The Caspian Hub will be aimed at the countries of the Caspian region with a population of more than 100 million people.

The Caspian Hub will increase the transit of goods traveling on the Trans-Caspian route from China to Europe, and will also stimulate the development of the Turkmenbashi– Aktau – China container line.

The key seaports of Kazakhstan – Aktau and Kuryk – are being developed within the framework of the Caspian hub.

In 2025, the construction of a container hub will be completed on the territory of the Aktau port. An agreement has been signed with a potential investor, the Chinese port of Lianyungang. International companies like PSA International (Singapore), Abu Dhabi Ports Group (UAE), Adani Group (India), and Rhenus (Germany) also expressed interest in participating in the project.

The creation of a container hub in Aktau port will boost cargo transshipment from 92,000 to 300,000 containers per year.

The port of Kuryk will significantly expand its infrastructure due to the multifunctional Sarzha marine terminal. A general cargo terminal, a universal terminal, a bulk cargo terminal, as well as a transport and logistics center and a production complex with a total capacity of about 10 million tons will be built on the territory of the terminal. The project is anticipated to complete in 2026.

In general, the implementation of these projects will increase the capacity of Aktau and Kuryk ports to 30 million tons by 2030.

What is the role of the hubs?

Minister Arman Shakkaliyev stressed that the creation of production facilities together with border countries by building a system of cross-border hubs as priority development zones will contribute to:

• strengthening the role of Kazakhstan in the system of transcontinental and interstate economic corridors;

• the growth of trade turnover between the countries and the strengthening of strategic relations;

• development of industrial cooperation and transport and logistics infrastructure;

• development of the export potential of Kazakhstan;

• organization of modern multimodal hubs for servicing international cargo flows.

According to the Minister, to date, the procedures for the adoption of organizational and administrative documents necessary for the creation of hubs have been fully completed. In particular, two intergovernmental agreements have been signed with Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan, and industrial zones have been created. ///nCa, 11 December 2024