The fight for truth in the age of information technology

Prof. Fahrettin Altun,Head of the Communication Directorate of the Republic of Türkiye

We live in an era that not only offers humanity new opportunities, but also poses serious challenges. In the current century, when it is difficult to keep up with the speed of providing and disseminating information, the communication ecosystem is undergoing a process of radical transformation. However, although this transformation process implies positive progress, it also brings with it moral, cultural and humanitarian challenges. In this completely new and complex era, when technologies are developing rapidly, artificial intelligence and algorithms that have become elements of everyday life are no longer just tools, but also actors that determine the balance of power. In the modern world, where the line between truth and lies is becoming increasingly blurred every day and humanity is struggling with uncertainties – the “crisis of the truth system”, we are faced with enormous problems and we know that the only way to overcome this tangle of problems is to develop effective communication strategies.

For the benefit of society, our priorities should be: effective analysis, management of the opportunities and threats of the communication ecosystem formed by technology. Developments are changing the communication habits of society, and digital media is becoming an important part of our lives. The most striking aspect of these changes is the impact of artificial intelligence on communication processes.

Artificial intelligence tools are rapidly changing our world and all industries. Today, artificial intelligence stands before us as a game-changer in strategic communications. The opportunities it offers in areas such as crisis management, data analysis, and content creation provide speed and efficiency that were unimaginable just a few years ago. Ideas that could only be seen in science fiction films until recently are now easily accessible to everyone. Unfortunately, however, this technological advancement can turn into a digital weapon if not used for the right purposes. Artificial intelligence, capable of creating deep lies and content indistinguishable from fake, undermines public trust and exacerbates the crisis of the truth system. This greatly increases the destructive effects of disinformation, manipulation, and ethical violations. In a world controlled by algorithms, humans trapped in echo chambers fuel social polarization, and manipulation replaces truth. This situation once again highlights the fact that artificial intelligence should be governed with ethical principles. The use of artificial intelligence in the digital sphere poses many challenges, such as accountability, transparency, and ethics.

Of course, the enormous benefits that technological and digital opportunities provide to humanity cannot be denied. Likewise, the existence of those who use these opportunities for malicious purposes and pose a threat to global security and stability cannot be denied. Against such destructive consequences, Turkey makes intensive efforts to prevent disinformation through strategic communication mechanisms, to protect the truth and to ensure that the international community has access to accurate information. Increasing media literacy and awareness of digital threats is one of our priorities in the fight against various contemporary risks. The importance of global cooperation in managing the complex transformation in the digital sphere is increasingly felt every day. On behalf of Turkey, we continue our activities by supporting international cooperation in the fight for the truth. Within the framework of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s vision of the “Turkish Century”, Turkey occupies a strategic position in the era of transformation. Our principles are based on offering technology to humanity, prioritizing social benefit and a truth-based communication approach. In this new era, we see strategic communication as the key to managing uncertainty and establishing trust. Turkey plays an active role in this field at the national and international levels. Our efforts to combat disinformation, carried out by the Communications Directorate of the Presidential Office, have long been resolutely aimed at countering the crisis of the truth system and developing effective solutions within this framework. We see crisis communication as one of the most important areas of application of strategic communication processes supported by artificial intelligence. Rapid access to accurate information and effective information dissemination to the public play a vital role in times of crisis.

In this period, when we are acutely feeling the winds of change of the digital era, the “STRATCOM – International Strategic Communications Forum”, which we will organize on December 13-14, 2024, will be the leading platform where all these opportunities and risks will be discussed in depth on a global scale. Bringing together government, media, academic, civil society and private sector representatives from around the world, the Forum is a hub for ideas that shape the future of the strategic communications ecosystem. However, viewing STRATCOM as a forum only is not correct. “STRATCOM: International Strategic Communication Forum” is a global call to forge a common will to address the challenges of the digital age and the crisis of truth. We value the importance of this global call because the revolutions in artificial intelligence and strategic communications bring with them great responsibilities. We are aware that we must act with an understanding that does not compromise the principles of truth, conscience and justice for the common future of humanity. Guided by this understanding, Turkey will continue to be a model country not only in its region but also globally. /// 10 December 2024, Embassy of Türkiye in Turkmenistan