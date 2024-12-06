News Central Asia (nCa)

BOMCA 10 contributes to effective risk management in veterinary controls in Central Asia

On 3 – 5 December, the EU-funded Border Management Programme in Central Asia (BOMCA 10) organised a regional workshop on risk management integration into the process of veterinary control in Ashgabat, Turkmenistan. The activity gathered representatives of the veterinary agencies of Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan.

The workshop aimed to support competent authorities in development of a customised national monitoring plan for import controls, based on a risk analysis of their specific country situation. Collaboration and coordination among the veterinary agencies of Central Asian states will further strengthen the implementation of veterinary measures and improve import/export controls based on risk management.

EU experts from the Food and Veterinary Service of Latvia shared international best practices in veterinary risk management cooperation, risk assessment and profiling. The exchange of experience and knowledge among participating Central Asian countries on their national risk management system as well facilitated bilateral, multilateral, and regional cooperation in veterinary issues. ///BOMCA, 5 December 2024

 

