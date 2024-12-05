The National Leader of the Turkmen people met with the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia

On 4 December 2024, as part of a working visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the National Leader of the Turkmen people Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov met with Crown Prince, Prime Minister of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud.

During the meeting, the parties expressed satisfaction with the rapid growth of mutually beneficial bilateral cooperation.

Berdimuhamedov thanked the Crown Prince for the invitation to participate in the One Water Summit and congratulated him on the successful holding of the event. He also conveyed cordial greetings from President Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

Mohammed bin Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud noted that the meeting with Berdimuhamedov is a sign of special respect and friendship. He expressed gratitude to the Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty for his active participation in the summit. The Crown Prince also conveyed best wishes to the head of the Turkmen state on his own behalf and on behalf of King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud of Saudi Arabia. He reaffirmed the commitment of Saudi Arabia to traditional friendly relations and fruitful partnership with Turkmenistan.

Turkmenistan, consistently implementing a foreign policy vector based on the principles of neutrality and peacemaking, is developing equal and constructive cooperation with all countries of the world, including the Arab world nations. Relations with Saudi Arabia are one of the clearest examples of such cooperation.

Turkmenistan and Saudi Arabia share similar approaches to important issues on the international agenda. This serves as a reliable basis for coordinating mutual efforts in the international arena.

The countries cooperate effectively within the framework of international organizations, primarily the United Nations. In this regard, the importance of the One Water Summit and the specific proposals put forward by Turkmenistan were noted.

The parties confirmed their intention to strengthen bilateral trade and economic relations, expand cooperation in the energy, transport and communication spheres.///nCa, 5 December 2024