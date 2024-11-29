Turkmenistan Hosts International Conference on Sustainable Energy

National stakeholders, policymakers, energy experts, representatives of professional associations, academia and international organisations attended the International Conference “Sustainable Energy for Environmental Protection – Reviewing International Best Practices”, which took place in Mary on 28 November 2024.

The event was organised by the Ministry of Energy of Turkmenistan, the EU-funded project “Sustainable Energy Connectivity in Central Asia (SECCA), and the UNDP project “Sustainable Cities in Turkmenistan: Integrated Green Urban Development in Ashgabat and Awaza”.

The conference emphasised Turkmenistan’s commitment to promoting sustainable energy. The country is currently reviewing strategies and mechanisms for renewable energy and energy efficiency deployment.

Addressing the participants of the Conference, Mr Robert Brudzynski, Programme Manager at the EU Delegation to the Republic of Kazakhstan, said: “Access to clean energy is crucial for economic growth and sustainable development of all countries – both in the Central Asian region and worldwide. In line with the EU Strategy for Central Asia and the “Team Europe” initiative, the EU supports the Central Asian countries, including Turkmenistan, in their energy transition efforts. We welcome the initiative of the Government of Turkmenistan to establish the Alliance for Cooperation on Global Energy Security and Sustainable Development, which focuses on pooling resources, expertise and innovative technologies to address the challenges of energy transition and increase energy access. The European Union highly values the partnership with Turkmenistan and recognises the importance of cooperation in addressing common global challenges”.

At the Conference, the delegates reviewed the best practices on implementation of successful sustainable energy policies in the EU and other countries of Central Asia. Notable discussions included the potential of production of bioenergy and biofuel, as well as innovative green energy initiatives and solutions by the country’s researchers. The conference served as a practical forum to exchange experiences and knowledge for sustainable energy transition. ///nCa, 29 November 2024 (in cooperation with the EU Delegation to Turkmenistan)