The President of Turkmenistan held a meeting with the UN Secretary General’s Special Envoy on Road Safety

On 27 November, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the Special Envoy of the UN Secretary-General for Road Safety, Jean Todt, who participated in the conference “International Transport and Transit Corridors: Interconnection and Development – 2024”.

Jean Todt conveyed greetings from UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres to President Serdar Berdimuhamedov and the National Leader of the Turkmen people.

During the meeting, the sides discussed issues of cooperation between Turkmenistan and the United Nations in the field of road safety.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that improving road safety is one of the priorities of Turkmenistan’s state policy.

As an example, the annual holding of the month “Road Safety – the tranquility of our lives”, the improvement of the regulatory framework in the field of road safety, the construction of roads that meet international standards, such as the Ashgabat-Turkmenabat high-speed highway, the creation of the “Group of Friends of Sustainable Transport” in 2022 were cited.

Jean Todt, in turn, stressed that Turkmenistan’s activities in the field of sustainable transport system and road safety are exemplary.

He also noted the importance of the UN General Assembly Resolution adopted on the initiative of Turkmenistan on the declaration of November 26 as World Sustainable Transport Day.

Particular emphasis was placed on the development of motorsport in Turkmenistan. President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted the country’s commitment to enhancing athlete skills and facilitating their participation in international competitions. ///nCa, 28 November 2024

 

