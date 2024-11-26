The President of Turkmenistan received a U.S. senator

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with US Senator Steve Daines from Montana, a member of the Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources. The meeting focused on exploring avenues for expanding bilateral relations.

Both sides emphasized the importance of developing mutually beneficial cooperation between Turkmenistan and the US. The American side underscored the US’s commitment to strengthening ties with Turkmenistan.

The bilateral relationship include various fields, including political, diplomatic, trade, economics, culture, and humanitarian affairs. In recent years, there has been a notable increase in political dialogue between the two countries, facilitating effective discussions on global issues such as sustainable development, security, and climate change.

The parties discussed trade and economic cooperation, which is one of the main vectors of interaction. The productive nature of cooperation with the largest American companies involved in the implementation of important projects in Turkmenistan was noted. In this context, the contribution of the Turkmenistan–USA Business Council was appreciated.

President Berdimuhamedov stressed that Turkmenistan is implementing a strategy to diversify energy export routes. At the same time, the country supports the development of partnerships taking into account the interests of producers, consumers and transit countries.

At the end of the meeting, the parties expressed confidence in the availability of wide opportunities for the development of bilateral cooperation and exchanged best wishes.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan discussed topical issues of Turkmen-American cooperation

On November 25, 2024, Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov met with U.S. Senator from Montana, member of the U.S. Senate Committee on Energy and Natural Resources Steve Daines at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the parties discussed a wide range of issues related to the further strengthening of multifaceted ties between Turkmenistan and the United States. The key aspects of partnership in political, diplomatic, trade, economic, cultural, humanitarian and other spheres were discussed.

The active dynamics of the development of political relations at the highest state level was emphasized.

The parties noted the systematic nature of cooperation between the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the U.S. Department of State. In this context, the important role of regular political consultations between foreign ministries was voiced.

In addition, the sides exchanged views on further deepening bilateral economic cooperation.

In this regard, the effectiveness of the Turkmenistan–USA Business Council was highlighted, the next meeting of which is scheduled for December this year. The high efficiency of long-term cooperation with such leading US companies as General Electric, Boeing, John Deere, Caterpillar, etc. was confirmed.

Along with the traditional areas of bilateral partnership, the parties considered new areas of cooperation, among which the financial and banking sector was noted.

During the conversation, the sides also discussed topical issues related to the implementation of large-scale, long-term international energy projects initiated by Turkmenistan. Special attention was paid to projects implemented jointly with neighboring countries.

At the end of the meeting, the parties agreed to continue political contacts. ///nCa, 26 November 2024