The President of Turkmenistan congratulated the participants of the international conference and exhibition “International Transport and Transit Corridors: Interconnection and Development – 2024”

The International Conference and Exhibition “International Transport and Transit Corridors: Interconnection and Development – 2024” (ITTC 2024), dedicated to the World Day of Sustainable Transport, starts today in Ashgabat.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov sent greetings to the participants of the conference and exhibition.

In his message, the head of state stressed the importance of developing Turkmenistan’s transport diplomacy and expanding international cooperation in this area. He noted that Turkmenistan is consistently strengthening its position as an important transport and logistics center on a regional and international scale.

The President recalled that on the initiative of Turkmenistan, 26 November was declared World Sustainable Transport Day. This decision was taken at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly and received the unanimous support of the organization’s member states.

Berdimuhamedov emphasized that Turkmenistan is actively involved in the development of transport and transit communications in the region. “The agreement between the governments of Iran, Oman, Qatar, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan on the creation of an international transport and transit corridor operating in the North–South and East–West directions (the Ashgabat Agreement), the Lapis Lazuli Agreement on Transit and transport Cooperation, the Kazakhstan–Turkmenistan–Iran railway indicate the implementation of fundamental principles transformations on the introduction of the latest transport technologies. Within the framework of the International Transport Corridor Europe–Caucasus–Asia (TRACECA), reforms are being carried out in order to revive the Great Silk Road and modernize multimodal transport,” he stressed.

The head of state underlined that a number of major infrastructure projects in the transport sector are being implemented in Turkmenistan. These are projects to expand the capacity of seaports, develop shipbuilding, build highways, railway bridges and airports.

Serdar Berdimuhamedov stressed that Turkmenistan stands for bringing relations in the transport sector to a qualitatively new level. He highlighted the need for cooperation between the public and private sectors in the development of transport infrastructure.

“Today, in order to develop and support the infrastructure of a multimodal transport and communication system, including railways, motor transport and sea routes, ports, Turkmenistan is guided by the need for cooperation between the public and private sectors. Based on the importance of attracting investments in this area, special attention is paid to the creation of competitive national logistics companies,” he said.

The president drew attention to the importance of cooperation with international organizations in the field of transport. Turkmenistan cooperates with such organizations as the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), the International Air Transport Association (IATA), the European Aviation Safety Agency (EASA), the International Road Transport Union (IRU), the Railway Cooperation Organization (OSJD), the International Maritime Organization (IMO).///nCa, 26 November 2024