The President of Turkmenistan congratulated the participants of the 3rd Turkmen-Chinese Scientific and Innovation Forum

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov congratulated the participants of the 3rd Turkmen-Chinese Scientific and Innovation Forum “Innovations, new technologies and issues of their introduction into production”.

The President noted that the accelerated development of science has led to the emergence of new areas of activity and the expansion of scientific research horizons. Turkmenistan is striving to bring science to a higher level and intensify international cooperation in this field.

Comprehensive measures are being implemented in the country to support the sustainable growth of the state, including the large-scale introduction of a digital system. This contributes to the emergence of new industries, industrial production and innovative management methods.

Special attention is paid to the implementation of smart projects based on the latest information and communication technologies. An example of such an initiative is the city of Arkadag, built entirely on the basis of innovation.

Turkmenistan also created the International Science and Technology Park of the Academy of Sciences and held an International Investment Forum, which included a conference on attracting high technologies and the HI-TECH 2024 exhibition. In addition, the Strategy for the Development of science in Turkmenistan for 2024-2052 has been approved.

“The People’s Republic of China is one of Turkmenistan’s main strategic partners. Turkmen-Chinese cooperation in politics, economics, energy, agriculture, transport and communications, and other areas is developing actively and fruitfully, taking into account new factors of global development, national interests and priorities of socio-economic growth of our friendly states. Turkmenistan and China are countries that strive to orient their economic, cultural and natural potential in the name of universal progress, maintaining peace and prosperity on the planet,” the President stressed.

The key area of bilateral relations is partnership in the fields of culture, education and science. A subcommittee on scientific and technical cooperation operates within the framework of the Turkmen-Chinese Intergovernmental Cooperation Committee.

The President noted that China is one of the leaders in the field of science and high technologies. Turkmenistan is interested in introducing advanced technologies and innovative developments into production.

Special attention is paid to innovative developments, the application of best practices and modern technologies in the economy. This contributes to strengthening Turkmenistan’s position in the global economy.

Turkmenistan is actively developing cooperation in the fields of nano-, bio- and chemical technologies, information and communication technologies, energy, molecular biology, agriculture, ecology, genetics, production of modern medical and medicinal products, innovative economics and humanities. This stimulates economic growth and aims at solving social tasks and improving people’s living standards.

The President expressed confidence that the 3rd Turkmen-Chinese Scientific and Innovation Forum will make a significant contribution to the development of scientific and technical cooperation between the two countries. ///nCa, 26 November 2024