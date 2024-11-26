The OTS Council of Elders invites the National Leader of the Turkmen people for its meeting in Budapest

News Central Asia (nCa)

On Monday, 25 November, a telephone conversation took place between the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Khalk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov and Chairman of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States Binali Yildirim.

During the conversation, Yildirim invited Arkadag to participate in the 16th meeting of the Council of Elders, which will be held in the near future in Budapest, the capital of Hungary (28-29 November 2024), as a member of the Council, as well as an honorary guest.

He conveyed greetings from President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Thanking for the invitation, the National Leader of the Turkmen people noted that Türkiye is one of the closest friendly states for Turkmenistan, and Turkmen-Turkish relations, gaining new content, are developing at a high level.

Currently, Turkmenistan takes an active and active part in the work of the Organization of Turkic States, including the Council of Elders of the OTS. In this regard, it was noted that the 15th meeting of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States was held at a high level in Ashgabat in March this year.

Arkadag confirmed his readiness to support initiatives aimed at developing and strengthening relations between Turkmenistan and Türkiye, as well as the Organization of Turkic States, and, taking the opportunity, invited Binali Yildirim to take part in the festive events to be held in Ashgabat on the occasion of the International Day of Neutrality on 12 December this year. ///nCa, 26 November 2024

 

