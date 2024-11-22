News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » The Organization of Turkic States launches Union of Associations of International Road Carriers in the Turkic Region

The Organization of Turkic States launches Union of Associations of International Road Carriers in the Turkic Region

By

The Organization of Turkic States (OTS) marked a pivotal moment in advancing regional transport collaboration with the signing ceremony of the Terms of Reference for the Union of Associations of International Road Carriers in the Turkic Region (OTS-URTA) on 20 November 2024 in Istanbul, OTS said in a press release.

Hosted by the International Transporters Association of Türkiye (UND), the event gathered Heads and representatives from road transport associations from Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, Kyrgyzstan, Turkmenistan, Turkey, Uzbekistan, IRU and other stakeholders.

In his opening address, OTS Secretary General Ambassador Kubanychbek Omuraliev underscored the importance of the new platform, stating that during the recent OTS Bishkek Summit, the Heads of State welcomed the establishment of this new platform and instructed the authorities of the Member States to actively support the activities of OTS-URTA.

The OTS-URTA is designed to tackle challenges in the road transport sector, encourage constructive dialogue, and propose actionable solutions while fostering stronger connections along major transport corridors, including the Middle Corridor.

The platform will advocate for the interests of road transport carriers, facilitate public-private partnerships, and play an active role in the OTS’s transport mechanisms, such as Ministerial Meetings and Transport Coordination Committee.

The event also noted the appointments within the OTS-URTA leadership, with the International Transporters Association of Türkiye (UND) assuming the inaugural Chairmanship and the Azerbaijan International Road Carriers Association (ABADA) taking on the role of Deputy Chairman for a two-year term. ///nCa, 22 November 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. A meeting with representatives of the Association of International Road Carriers of the Republic of Turkiye was held in Istanbul
  2. Turkiye to host Extraordinary Summit of the Heads of State of the Organization of Turkic States
  3. Organization of Turkic States readying to launch of its Investment Fund this year
  4. Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States reviewed preparations for upcoming OTS Summit
  5. Awarding ceremony at the Summit of the Organization of Turkic States
  6. COMMUNIQUE of the 15th meeting of the Council of Elders of the Organization of Turkic States
  7. Tangible prospects for strengthening good neighborliness and developing regional partnership within the framework of the Organization of Turkic States
  8. Speech by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov at the 10th Summit of the Organization of Turkic States
  9. Turkic States Deepen Cooperation at OTS Bishkek Summit: Green Vision, Charter of the Turkic World and New Flag Adopted
  10. Turkic States Look to Enhance Intraregional Connectivity Through Transport Corridors
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan