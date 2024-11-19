Korean Culture Week to Highlight Traditions in Ashgabat

News Central Asia (nCa)

A Week of Korean culture will be held in Ashgabat on 22-23 November. The organizers promise a rich program that will allow residents and guests of the city to plunge into the wonderful world of Korean traditions and art.

On 22 November, everyone will be able to visit the Arkach shopping and entertainment center, where a special cultural program will be held from 17:00 to 19:00. The event will feature:

• Korean-style photo zone: a great opportunity to create unforgettable photos against the background of bright decorations that convey the atmosphere of Korea.
• Master classes: Participants will be able to create unique souvenirs with their own hands – pearl key rings and mirrors.
• Tasting Korean snacks: a great opportunity to get acquainted with traditional Korean flavors.

Admission to the events in the Arcach shopping center is free.

On 23 November, at 19:00, a grand concert will be held at the Magymguly Musical and Drama Theater of Turkmenistan. Korean performers will present their best works accompanied by the State Symphony Orchestra of Turkmenistan. It will be an unforgettable evening filled with melody and emotions.

Tickets for the concert can be obtained at the Embassy of the Republic of Korea on November 20 and 21 from 10:00 to 20:00 (lunch break from 12:30 to 13:30).

Korean Culture Week is a great opportunity to broaden horizons, get acquainted with the rich culture of Korea and strengthen friendly ties between Turkmenistan and South Korea. ///nCa, 19 November 2024

 

