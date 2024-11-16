Innovations in the road sector of Turkmenistan discussed in Ashgabat

On November 15, the 48th meeting of the Intergovernmental Council of Road Builders of the CIS countries convened in Ashgabat.

Held in a hybrid format, the meeting brought together representatives from road, transport, and research organizations of Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Russia, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan. Associate members of the Intergovernmental Council and representatives from the CIS Executive Committee and the Coordination Transport Meeting of the CIS member states also participated.

The meeting was opened by Buri Karimov, Chairman of the Intergovernmental Council and Head of the Council’s Secretariat. Participants were also greeted by Ilkhom Nematov, Deputy Secretary General of the CIS, and Hangeldi Kerimov, Chairman of the State Agency for Highway Construction Management of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, participants discussed 16 key issues, including:

• The current state and future development of Turkmenistan’s highways

• The inclusion of the Ashgabat-Turkmenabat highway in the list of international CIS highways

• A report from the Council’s Secretariat on work completed between council meetings

• The advancement of integration in the CIS transport sector, particularly in the context of the Action Plan for the implementation of the first stage (2021-2025) of the CIS economic development strategies for the period up to 2030

On behalf of CIS Secretary General Sergey Lebedev, Ilkhom Nematov presented a Diploma of the CIS Executive Committee to Nury Taganklychev, Deputy Director General of the Design Institute “Turkmenyoltaslama” of the State Agency for Highway Construction Management of Turkmenistan, in recognition of many years of dedicated service to the Commonwealth of Independent States.

The 49th meeting of the Council is scheduled for May 5, 2025, in Ryazan, Russia.

On November 15, 2024, a joint meeting of members and associate members of the Intergovernmental Council of Road Builders convened in Ashgabat. The primary focus of the meeting was the integration of innovative technologies and services into Turkmenistan’s road industry.

Currently, the Council boasts approximately 50 associate member organizations from 20 countries worldwide. These organizations are engaged in a wide array of activities, encompassing engineering surveys, design, construction, and reconstruction of road infrastructure, as well as financing, training, and road safety.

During the meeting, participants presented innovative developments. Representatives from various sectors of the road industry expressed their readiness to collaborate with Turkmen counterparts and offer their expertise and services.

Among the topics presented:

• scientific developments for the road industry,

• innovative technologies for the modification of bitumen and asphalt concrete,

• engineering solutions using geosynthetic materials,

• construction of transport tunnels,

• Various types of barrier fences to improve road safety,

• introduction of high-tech road laboratories and modern equipment,

• software products for the design of highways,

• Intelligent transportation systems,

• noise protection screens,

• new bitumen technologies and decorative lighting.

Special attention was paid to topical issues of the road industry: traffic management, ecology, safety.

The meeting was held in a constructive atmosphere, and all parties were satisfied with the results. For the first time, the Council together with associate members has prepared a comprehensive package of proposals for the introduction of new technologies in the road industry of Turkmenistan.

The Intergovernmental Council of Road Workers, which unites the road departments of all CIS countries, is a body of sectoral cooperation that promptly responds to the growing demands of states to ensure uninterrupted international road transport and the development of transport infrastructure. The purpose of the Council is to promote the development and improvement of the public highway network, create conditions for unlocking the production and scientific and technical potential of road organizations of the CIS member states, support governments in conducting a coordinated road policy and deepening integration processes. ///nCa, 16 November 2024