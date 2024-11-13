Turkmenistan’s rapid development of its fuel and energy sector is closely intertwined with a commitment to environmental sustainability. A significant focus is on greening production processes and reclaiming landscapes impacted by hydrocarbon extraction and processing.

One pressing issue is the remediation of soil contaminated with petroleum products, particularly in oil storage areas known as “barns.” To solve this problem, it is proposed to use the innovative Russian reagent ARS-20.

ARS-20 is an eco-friendly product that poses no harm to the environment. Its effectiveness has been confirmed by two esteemed organizations: the State Corporation Turkmengeologiya and the international company Intertek, which collaborates with the Turkmenbashi Complex of Oil Refineries on scientific and industrial research, the online newspaper “Turkmenistan: The Golden Age” reports.

Testing of the reagent has demonstrated its high efficiency. During the experiment, it was possible to observe how a sample of soil contaminated with petroleum products was divided into three fractions as a result of exposure to ARS-20: sand, emulsion and oil. The result is a purified Aeolian material, highlighting the technology’s potential to restore contaminated land.

The introduction of ARS-20 at the facilities of the fuel and energy complex of Turkmenistan will significantly reduce the negative impact of the industry on the environment and contribute to the sustainable development of the industry.///nCa, 13 November 2024