British Delegation Visits Turkmenistan to Strengthen Educational Ties

On November 11, 2024, a British delegation led by Ms. Denise Waddingham, Director of the British Council in Uzbekistan, visited Turkmenistan to discuss opportunities for educational collaboration.

The delegation met with Deputy Minister of Education Azat Atayev to explore ways to enhance English language teaching and learning in Turkmenistan.

The parties discussed the prospects and directions of bilateral cooperation in the field of education, including the introduction of advanced teaching methods and the development of English-language programs in educational institutions of Turkmenistan, the Ministry of Education reports.

The British side stressed that the purpose of the visit is to visit educational institutions of Turkmenistan, hold meetings with their management and English language teachers, as well as explore the current needs in teaching English.

A separate topic of the meeting was the creation of conditions for taking IELTS tests (this is an international English language testing system designed to assess the level of language proficiency) in Turkmenistan.

The issue of developing partnerships between universities of the two countries, including in the framework of dual degree programs, was also touched upon.

The sides emphasized the importance of long-term partnerships and knowledge sharing to elevate the standards of education in Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 12 November 2024

 

