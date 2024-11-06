Turkmenistan took part in the International Conference on Strengthening International Cooperation in the Fight against Terrorism in Kuwait

On November 4-5, 2024, the delegation of Turkmenistan headed by the Deputy Minister for Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan A. Gurbanov participated in the ministerial session of the High-Level Conference on “Strengthening International Counter-Terrorism Cooperation and Building Agile Border Security Mechanisms – The Kuwait Phase of the Dushanbe Process”.

The session emphasized the application of multilateral approaches to enhance the effectiveness of international cooperation in combating terrorism. Current issues of international counter-terrorism cooperation were considered, and the status as well as effectiveness of response mechanisms to emerging contemporary challenges were assessed. The participants reaffirmed their strong commitment to further strengthening of professional interaction, and also noted the need to utilize joint capacities in developing comprehensive counter-terrorism measures, with the UN playing a leading role in coordinating efforts on countering terrorism.

In his speech, the Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan emphasized that Turkmenistan, both at the national and international levels, is implementing all necessary measures and actions to combat threats to peace and security, including terrorist and radical manifestations. It was noted that Turkmenistan closely coordinates its activities with the UN in the fight against terrorism, illicit drug trafficking and other threats.

During the High-Level Conference, a side event on Protecting Critical Energy Infrastructure against Terrorist Attacks took place, during which the Turkmen delegation underlined Turkmenistan’s active participation in initiatives aimed at protecting critical infrastructure and assistance for the development of practical measures to ensure it. During his speech, Under-Secretary-General of the United Nations Office of Counter-Terrorism (UN OCT) V. Voronkov expressed gratitude to the Government of Turkmenistan for close cooperation with the UN OCT and full support to its work. The Turkmen side also invited the conference participants to the UN OCT event in Ashgabat, which will be held on November 11-12.

In the framework of the visit, a meeting was held between the heads of structural divisions of the Ministries of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan and the State of Kuwait. During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on the current state of bilateral relations and their further development in various spheres. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 5 November 2024