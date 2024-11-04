CIET 2024: Country Can Export Over 4,000 MW of Electricity, says Turkmenistan’s Energy Minister

News Central Asia (nCa)

Turkmenistan’s Minister of Energy, Annageldi Saparov, has revealed the country’s substantial potential for electricity exports. Speaking at the international conference “Construction, Industry, Energy of Turkmenistan” (CIET 2024), Saparov stated that Turkmenistan could export over 4,000 megawatts of electricity.

To realize this goal, Turkmenistan is actively expanding its energy infrastructure. This includes the construction of new power plants, high-voltage transmission lines, substations, and a dedicated center for power equipment maintenance and repair. A significant milestone will be the commissioning of the country’s first solar-wind power plant.

Currently, 11 power plants are operational in Turkmenistan, with an additional large-scale power plant under construction in the Turkmenbashi district of the Balkan province. This infrastructure enables the country to not only meet its domestic electricity demand (approximately 3,000 megawatts) but also export significant quantities of electricity.

Turkmenistan is already actively engaged in electricity export initiatives, securing long-term contracts with neighboring countries. A key project in this regard is the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) power transmission line, which will facilitate the export of Turkmen electricity to Southeast Asia.

Furthermore, the construction of a 1,574-megawatt combined cycle power plant in the village of Kiyanli is underway. This power plant will open up new export opportunities to the Caucasus, Türkiye, and Europe via the Caspian Sea.

By investing in its energy sector and infrastructure, Turkmenistan is positioning itself as a major player in regional and international electricity markets. This strategic approach not only ensures the country’s energy security but also contributes to the strengthening of the regional energy system. ///nCa, 4 November 2024

 

