Turkmen-Chinese Partnership Boosts Oil and Gas Education

Recently, the Yagshygeldi Kakayev International University of Oil and Gas signed a memorandum with Xi’an Petroleum University, Hebei Petroleum Vocational Technical University, China National Petroleum Corporation (CNPC), and the Chinese Association for International Educational Exchange on the implementation of the joint project “Lu Ban Workshop”.

Maksat Churiyev, coordinator of international projects at the International University of Oil and Gas, shared details of Rector Bayrammurat Atamanov’s recent visit to China in an interview with “Neutral Turkmenistan.”

“Xi’an Petroleum University hosted an event on the topic “Prospects for the development of science, education and industry in the field of energy along the Great Silk Road”, which was also attended by representatives of the Hebei Petroleum Vocational Technical University, the Chinese National Oil and Gas Corporation, the Chinese Association for International Educational Exchange and the Embassy of Turkmenistan in the People’s Republic of China. Within the framework of this meeting, issues related to the multifaceted educational and research activities that are planned to be carried out in the “Lu Ban Workshop”, to be created on the basis of the Turkmen university in the near future. It will be equipped with special laboratory equipment and have innovative digital resources, including for conducting bachelor’s degree courses,” Churiev said.

According to him, the Lu Ban Workshop will train specialists in the bachelor’s degree system in such specialized areas as “geology and mineral exploration”, “information systems and technologies (in the oil and gas industry)”.

The Workshop will also host advanced training courses for employees of the Turkmen branch of CNPC and the oil and gas complex of Turkmenistan.

The Turkmen delegation also visited the China University of Petroleum.

“During this meeting, the draft Regulations on the international educational program “Two Diplomas” and the Agreement on the establishment of the Turkmen-Chinese Energy Training Center were also discussed,” Churiev said.

The Center would provide training (in English) for specialists for the energy industry of Turkmenistan in the areas of “oil and gas business” and “chemical technologies (in the oil and gas industry)”.

The establishment of the Lu Ban Workshop and the future Turkmen-Chinese Energy Training Center means a significant step forward in Turkmen-Chinese educational cooperation. These initiatives will cultivate a new generation of skilled professionals capable of tackling complex tasks in the oil and gas industry. ///nCa, 1 November 2024