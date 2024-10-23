Turkmenistan and the Republic of Türkiye are intensifying inter-parliamentary relations

From October 20 to 25, 2024, a delegation of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan is on a working visit to the Republic of Türkiye. The purpose of the visit is to participate in a meeting of the Turkmen-Turkish Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group.

As part of the visit, on October 21, a meeting was held between deputies of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan and the Chairman of the Office for Diaspora Affairs and Compatriots Abroad under the Government of the Republic of Türkiye (YTB) Abdullah Eren.

During the meeting, representatives of the Turkmen delegation acquainted the Turkish side with the main directions of Turkmenistan’s domestic and foreign policy, as well as with the work carried out in the country to legislatively support reforms in various areas, including youth policy, science, education and social security.

On October 22, 2024, a meeting of the Turkmen-Turkish Inter-Parliamentary Friendship Group was held in the Turkish Parliament. The parties exchanged views on the current agenda of bilateral cooperation. It was emphasized that this meeting will serve as an effective platform for expanding and developing inter-parliamentary partnership between the two fraternal countries.

It was noted at the meeting that parliamentary dialogue has become an important part of deepening cooperation between Turkmenistan and Türkiye, parliamentary friendship groups created on a bilateral basis increase opportunities for exchanging experience in legislative activity and developing parliamentary diplomacy.

Along with this, parliamentarians exchanged views on improving the work of parliamentary friendship groups, establishing ties between specialized committees and organizing mutual visits of parliamentary delegations.

On the same day, the delegation of Turkmenistan held a number of bilateral talks with the heads of specialized committees of the Grand National Assembly of the Republic of Türkiye.

Thus, during a meeting with the Chairman of the Foreign Relations Commission of the Turkish Parliament Fuat Oktay, it was noted that Turkmenistan’s parliamentary diplomacy is being successfully implemented in accordance with the country’s neutrality status. This is achieved by establishing relations with foreign parliaments, participating in the work of international parliamentary organizations, creating inter-parliamentary friendship groups and organizing joint events.

Then, during a meeting with the Chairman of the Internal Affairs Committee of the Turkish Parliament Suleyman Soylu, issues of bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda between the countries were discussed. Particular attention was paid to issues of interaction between the parties in the trade, economic and educational spheres.

Along with this, on October 23, a meeting was held between deputies of the Mejlis of Turkmenistan and Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Türkiye Nuh Yilmaz.

During the meeting, prospects for strengthening interstate relations and expanding bilateral cooperation in the political, trade, economic and cultural-humanitarian spheres were discussed.

Also, as part of the visit, the parliamentary delegation of Turkmenistan visited the Atatürk Mausoleum in Ankara, laid a wreath and remembered the great Turkish leader with a minute of silence, and then left a note in the book of honored guests in the Unity Tower.

In addition, during the visit to Türkiye, Turkmen parliamentarians honored the memory of Makhtumkuli Fragi and laid flowers at the monument to the classic of Turkmen poetry and thinker, erected in the Turkmenistan Park in Ankara. /// nCa, 23 October 2024 (in cooperation with Embassy of Turkmenistan in Turkiye)