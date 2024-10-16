Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan calls on the Prime Minister of Pakistan at the SCO margins

News Central Asia (nCa)

On the sidelines of the SCO Council of Heads of Government (CHG) meeting, being held from 15-16 October 2024 in Islamabad, the Deputy Chairman of the Cabinet of Ministers and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, Rashid Meredov called on Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, on 15 Oct, the Ministry of information and broadcasting of Pakistan reports.

Welcoming Turkmenistan’s participation in the SCO CHG Meeting as a ‘Special Guest’, the Prime Minister reaffirmed the significance of Pakistan’s longstanding, historic and brotherly ties with Turkmenistan.

While conveying his best wishes and warm regards to the Turkmen leadership, the Prime Minister emphasized the need to increase high-level exchanges. He stressed the importance of both sides continuing to work closely to realize the full potential of bilateral cooperation, particularly in the domains of trade, energy and connectivity.

Meredov congratulated Pakistan for successful organization of the SCO CHG Meeting and conveyed best wishes of the Turkmen leadership to the Prime Minister. He reaffirmed Turkmenistan’s unwavering commitment to building stronger and closer Pakistan-Turkmenistan ties.

In particular, the urgency of finalizing bilateral documents related to the practical implementation of the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan–Pakistan–India (TAPI) gas pipeline and the high–voltage power transmission line along the Turkmenistan–Afghanistan-Pakistan (TAP) route was emphasized.

The importance of joint activities in the transport and logistics sector was also noted, where the Turkmen side currently cooperates with large Pakistani companies. The National Logistics Corporation (NLC) occupies a special place, partnership with which will significantly increase the traffic on the China – Pakistan – Afghanistan –Turkmenistan route with access to the Central Asian and The Caspian regions. ///nCa, 16 October 2024

 

