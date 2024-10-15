Explore Türkiye’s Aegean through the Popular Cycling Routes

The Aegean region, Türkiye’s turquoise coast of happiness, is a paradise for cycling enthusiasts with diverse routes that cater to all tastes and levels of experience. The routes are so versatile that they have all quintessential attractions to draw cyclists, from beautiful shores and dazzling views to ancient cities, historic villages, Cittaslow towns, and delicious, healthy Aegean cuisine, accompanied by local wines. Also, the region’s bicycle opportunities encompass more than just routes, and bicycle-friendly accommodation facilities offer a comfortable stay with many amenities, such as safe parking, bike cleaning and repair services. So, grab your bike and explore the stunning region on two heels! Here’s a closer look at some of the most popular cycling routes in the area.

Cycling through History and Nature: EuroVelo 8

Türkiye’s first inclusion in the EuroVelo network, which links the entire European continent with long-distance cycling routes, is through EuroVelo 8. Also known as the Mediterranean Route, EuroVelo 8 spans 5,900 km and passes through 11 countries. Almost 500 kilometres of the route passes through İzmir, Türkiye’s third largest city. Entering the city at Dikili Port, the route’s first stop is the ancient city of Pergamon. From there, it leads through scenic locations, including the İzmir Bird Paradise, Karşıyaka, Alsancak, Seferihisar, Sığacık, Urla, and Alaçatı, ultimately ending in the ancient city of Ephesus. In addition to two UNESCO World Heritage sites – Pergamon and Ephesus – cyclists can stop in many villages, holiday resorts and a CittaSlow (Seferihisar) throughout the route. They can also watch flamingos in Bird Paradise on the Gediz Delta, relish stunning views along Karşıyaka and Alsancak coasts, visit local wineries on the Urla Vineyard Route, and even try windsurfing in Alaçatı.

Conquering the Peaks on Marmaris Mountain Biking Trails

For those who prefer a more adventurous cycling experience, the Marmaris mountain biking trails offer the perfect challenge in Muğla. These routes are designed for bikers who seek rugged terrain, steep climbs, and thrilling descents. They wind through the pine forests and mountainous landscapes surrounding Marmaris, providing stunning views of lush forests, virgin bays, fishing villages and the turquoise waters of the Aegean Sea. Marmaris-Çamlıbel-Gökbel route, for example, allows cyclists to enjoy the silence and oxygen in the pristine hills. Marmaris-Karacasöğüt route, on the other hand, starts at Amnistos ancient site and passes through the village of Yeşilbelde, where organic agriculture is expected. Karacasöğüt is also a blue cruise destination. Marmaris-English Harbour route provides a tour from the end of the Mediterranean to the turquoise Aegean Sea. The final stop, English Harbour, was where British submarines, escaping the German navy, took refuge in WWII. The most arduous mountain bike route in the region is Selimiye-Orhaniye-Bayır. The starting point is Selimiye, a fishing neighbourhood, and bikers gain an altitude of 1,285 metres within the 58-kilometre route. In addition to these popular ones, there are many more challenging routes in and around Marmaris. From the short İçmeler-Camiyani route to hilly Marmaris-Bördübet Yedi Adalar and Çanlı-Karaca, combining beach and calm paths, there is no shortage of options for those seeking an adrenaline rush.

Following ECO Trails in Köyceğiz-Ortaca-Dalaman

The districts Köyceğiz, Ortaca and Dalaman, at the junction of the Mediterranean and Aegean seas, as well as the Carian and Lycian civilisations, also offer unique ECO Trails created by Dalyan Tourism, Culture, and Environmental Protection Association. The routes include five in Köyceğiz, four in Ortaca, five in Dalaman, and connecting paths. Marked with red directional signs, each path is approximately 30 km long, allowing everyone to choose a route that suits their level and interests. ECO Trails are full of natural riches and exploration opportunities. For instance, wetlands such as Köyceğiz Lake, Alagöl, Sülüklü Lake, Sulungur Lake, and İztuzu Lake reflect the region’s diversity, while Kocagöl and Gökçeova Pond offer a tranquil atmosphere. Natural wonders like Yuvarlakçay Canyon and Kepez Canyon provide stunning views, and mountains such as Çiçekbaba, Çal, and Ölemez offer different aspects of nature to explore. While bikers can breathe in the fresh air among pine trees and cool off in turquoise lake waters, they can also observe unique species, such as loggerhead sea turtles, Lycian salamanders, and İzmir kingfishers, along the route. Moreover, they can visit ancient cities such as Kaunos, Pisilis, Lydae, Oktapolis, Telmessos, and Kibyra to learn about the history and culture of the three regions.

///nCa, 15 October 2024 (in cooepration with the Embassy of Turkiye to Turkmenistan)