Kazakhstan enters the oilfield services market of Turkmenistan – The daughter of KazMunaiGas opens a branch in Ashgabat

The Satti – first jack-up drilling rig built in Kazakhstan – will start drilling operations in the Cheleken – Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea, the press service of the national oil company of Kazakhstan “KazMunayGas” reports.

The Satti is a unique invention fully equipped with advanced technologies for challenging offshore drilling operations.

After modification in 2021, its lifting capacity increased from 453 to 680 tons, which gives new opportunities for larger projects. The rig is designed to drill wells up to 6,000 metres deep.

Successful operation of the Satti in the foreign projects witnesses the capability of Kazakhstan to perform complex oil and gas operations globally, providing high quality services.

In connection with the upcoming work, a branch of KMG Drilling and Services has been opened in Ashgabat, which allows for operational and efficient activities in Turkmenistan.

KMG Drilling & Services LLP is a subsidiary of KazMunaiGas, a leading provider of drilling services in the Kazakh sector of the Caspian Sea, founded in 2008. Owns the first offshore drilling rig (SPBU) Satti.

This event marks an important stage in the expansion of Kazakhstan’s presence in the international oilfield services markets, as well as strengthens bilateral cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan.

***

During the official visit of the President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev to Turkmenistan, JSC NC KazMunayGas (KMG) and the state concern Turkmennebit [Turkmen Oil] signed a Memorandum of cooperation. On the part of Kazakhstan, the document was signed by the head of KMG Askhat Khasenov, and on the part of Turkmenistan — by Chairman of Turkmennebit Guvanch Agadjanov.

The memorandum is aimed at expanding partnership in the oil and gas sector and opens up new opportunities for both sides.

The companies will jointly study and implement promising projects in the field of exploration, development and production of hydrocarbon resources in the Turkmen sector of the Caspian Sea. One of the key tasks will be the use of offshore drilling rigs, the exchange of experience and advanced technologies to improve production efficiency.

In addition, the Memorandum is an important step towards strengthening cooperation between Kazakhstan and Turkmenistan in the energy sector, emphasizing the desire of both countries for a long-term and mutually beneficial partnership. ///nCa, 14 October 2024