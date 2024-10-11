Declaration on Strengthening Friendship and Deepening Multifaceted Strategic Partnership between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan

(Unofficial translation)

Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan, hereinafter referred to as the “Parties”,

based on the desire to further deepen and expand the traditionally friendly relations between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan based on good neighborliness, close partnership, trust and mutual support,

guided by the Agreement on Strategic Partnership between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan dated April 18, 2017,

emphasizing that in recent years the Parties have succeeded in significantly strengthening their strategic partnership,

expressing commitment to the generally recognized principles and norms of international law, their obligations under the Charter of the United Nations and other bilateral and multilateral international treaties to which both States are parties,

based on the determination to comprehensively strengthen interstate relations with the aim of bringing them to the level of a multifaceted strategic partnership,

declare the following:

I

The heads of state confirmed the inviolability of the long-term course towards the comprehensive strengthening of Turkmen-Kazakh relations based on equality, mutual respect and consideration of each other’s interests and expressed their firm determination to do everything possible to promote bilateral cooperation to a qualitatively new level of interaction.

The Parties hereby declare the establishment between them of relations of deep strategic partnership, which provides for the elevation of diverse and multifaceted ties to a higher level and giving them a particularly close and dynamic character.

They emphasize that the further development and deepening of partnership is based on mutual trust and the strategic role of the heads of the two states.

Guided by a unified constructive approach to the maximum use of existing potential and opportunities for diversification and deepening of relations between them, they express their readiness to continue to actively develop mutually beneficial dialogue at various levels in all areas of bilateral relations, as well as on international and regional issues of mutual interest.

II

The parties, having confirmed the importance of cooperation in the economic sphere, expressed their desire to strengthen mutually beneficial economic cooperation, and also declared their intention to increase joint efforts with the aim of expanding the partnership between the two states in such areas as trade, investment, transport, gas and chemical industries, agriculture, production of building materials, textile industry, communications and telecommunications.

The heads of state express satisfaction with the dynamic development of trade and economic relations and note the positive impact of multi-vector, large-scale and stable trade and economic ties on the entire range of bilateral relations.

The parties emphasize the importance of strengthening the activities of the Intergovernmental Turkmen-Kazakh Commission on Economic, Scientific, Technical and Cultural Cooperation as a mechanism for developing bilateral economic cooperation, as well as raising the effectiveness of the Working Group on increasing trade turnover and expanding the range of goods supplied.

The Parties encourage the creation of favorable economic, financial and legal conditions for entrepreneurial activity, and also contribute to ensuring economic growth, increasing the opportunities for the goods and services of the two countries to enter world markets, and support the organization of business forums that will strengthen contacts between the business circles of the two countries.

The heads of state support the creation of new joint ventures to develop cooperative ties in priority sectors of mutual interest.

The presidents confirmed the need to further increase the volume of mutual trade and expand its range by involving products with high added value in trade turnover.

The parties note the importance of further development of bilateral investment cooperation, including by creating favorable conditions for attracting mutual investments.

The heads of state welcome joint measures to strengthen cross-border cooperation between the Balkan province of Turkmenistan and the Mangistau region of the Republic of Kazakhstan in the trade and economic, transport and logistics, energy, social and cultural-humanitarian spheres.

III

The presidents emphasized the importance of bilateral cooperation in the transport and communications sector, which ensures the shortest and most efficient access to foreign markets.

In order to further develop the potential for cooperation in this area, the Parties confirmed their readiness to continue supporting important projects in the field of transport, logistics and transit that meet the interests of the two countries.

The parties will actively promote the creation of favorable conditions for the development and expansion of mutually beneficial cooperation in the transport and communications sectors.

The heads of state expressed satisfaction with the existing high level of cooperation in the field of transport and stated the importance of continuing consolidated efforts aimed at implementing joint projects that ensure the transit of goods through the territory of Turkmenistan and Kazakhstan.

The parties emphasized the need to intensify cooperation in implementing railway transportation along the Kazakhstan-Turkmenistan-Iran highway.

They noted the importance of further development of international transport corridors in order to ensure favorable conditions for increasing international transit and expanding freight traffic, including the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route (Middle Corridor), the Central Asia-Persian Gulf corridor, the Southern Corridor and other international corridors connecting Asia and Europe.

The Parties express their readiness to actively develop and deepen cooperation in the field of transit and transport communications, creating favorable conditions for the implementation of transport operations through air and sea ports, railway and road networks located on their territories.

IV

The heads of state emphasize the significant potential of Turkmen-Kazakh cooperation in the energy sector, including in the gas industry.

Noting that cooperation between the two countries in the energy sector is an important factor in further strengthening ties and is in mutual interests, the Parties note the importance of exploring new opportunities for the development and diversification of cooperation in the energy sector on a mutually beneficial basis.

The parties emphasized the need to develop cooperation in attracting investment and developing a new industry in the energy sector to achieve global carbon neutrality.

V

The Presidents, recognizing the importance of the IT industry as a factor in the technological and industrial development of economic sectors, support the development of digital interaction between the two countries.

They note the importance of exchanging practical experience in using the developments of the Digital Government Office and other projects in the field of digitalization, as well as implementing joint projects in the field of information and communication technologies, training and advanced training of IT specialists in this area.

In this context, the construction of fiber-optic communication lines and the connection of information and communication networks across the Turkmen-Kazakh State border is welcomed.

The heads of state also advocate the establishment and development of comprehensive cooperation in the peaceful exploration of outer space, including through the implementation of joint projects in the aerospace sector using space technologies of the two countries and the use of space monitoring in various sectors of the economy.

VI

The heads of state noted the importance of continuing cooperation in the field of environmental safety, environmental protection, prevention of transboundary pollution, rational use of natural resources, prevention and elimination of the consequences of natural and man-made emergencies.

In this context, the Parties welcome the initiatives to open a Project Office for Central Asia on Climate Change and Green Energy, a UN Regional Centre for Sustainable Development Goals for Central Asia and Afghanistan in Almaty, as well as a Regional Climate Technology Centre for Central Asia under the auspices of the UN in Ashgabat.

The Parties emphasize the special role of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea as a unique regional institutionalized platform for discussing and resolving the most important water-energy, environmental and socio-economic issues in the region and advocate further active use of its potential in these areas.

They note the importance of the work being carried out to improve the organizational structure and legal framework of the International Fund for Saving the Aral Sea, taking into account the interests and participation of all Central Asian states.

The parties welcome the continuation of efforts to consider the conditions for the creation of a UN Special Programme for the Aral Sea Basin.

VII

The Presidents will do everything possible to maintain the spiritual and cultural closeness of the peoples of the two countries, and deepen mutual ties in the areas of culture and art, science, education, tourism, youth and the media.

In this regard, the Parties will facilitate direct contacts and cooperation between creative groups, universities and other educational institutions, research organizations, archives, youth and sports organizations of the two countries and the holding of joint events.

The heads of state support the further development of cooperation in the field of healthcare with the aim of strengthening public health protection, enhancing primary health care, combating infectious and non-infectious diseases, and providing high-tech assistance.

The parties, confirming the importance of covering the achievements of the political and socio-economic development of the two countries, the common cultural and historical heritage and tourism potential, intend to promote comprehensive mutually beneficial cooperation between the media of the two countries.

VIII

Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan intend to closely cooperate in the field of foreign policy, promoting the ideas of dialogue and trust in the international arena, as well as regional rapprochement in order to ensure sustainable development of Central Asia.

The Parties confirm their obligations under the UN Charter and their desire to promote the further strengthening of the United Nations and enhance its central role in international affairs, and advocate the development of cooperation with the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation and other international organizations in ensuring international security and jointly countering new challenges and threats.

They will continue active cooperation within the framework of the United Nations, the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe, as well as the Caspian Five, the Consultative Meetings of the Heads of State of Central Asia and other multilateral structures and formats, including confirming their readiness to continue to provide mutual support in considering various issues and initiatives of common interest.

Turkmenistan, implementing a policy of permanent neutrality, united by commitment to the fundamental principles and norms enshrined in the UN Charter, and the Republic of Kazakhstan, implementing foreign policy activities based on multi-vectorism and pragmatism, declare that they will continue their efforts to ensure security, peace and stability in the Central Asian region and the world as a whole.

In this context, the Parties note the importance of UN General Assembly Resolution 76/299 of 28 July 2022, proclaiming Central Asia a Zone of Peace, Trust and Cooperation, as well as the implementation of the priorities of the Central Asia-2040 Regional Cooperation Development Concept.

The heads of state spoke in favor of further development of cooperation in the fight against international terrorism, extremism, illegal migration, illegal trafficking in narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances, transnational organized crime and other challenges and threats to international security both at the bilateral level and within the framework of international structures, including the Central Asian Regional Information and Coordination Center for Combating Illicit Trafficking in Narcotic Drugs, Psychotropic Substances and Their Precursors in Almaty (CARICC).

The parties confirmed their readiness to continue to assist in achieving peace and stability in Afghanistan and its transformation into a peaceful and prosperous country, while respecting the path of political and socio-economic development of their state chosen by the Afghan people.

They noted the need to develop trade, economic, transport, logistics and energy ties with this country, implement infrastructure projects, and provide comprehensive international humanitarian assistance to the people of Afghanistan with the central coordinating role of the United Nations.

The leaders of the two states noted the need to consolidate efforts in the field of nuclear disarmament and non-proliferation, and expressed their readiness to further develop cooperation within the framework of the implementation of the Treaty on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free Zone in Central Asia and the Universal Declaration on a Nuclear-Weapon-Free World, adopted by Resolution 70/57 of the UN General Assembly on December 5, 2015.

They noted the importance of the initiative to create, under the auspices of the United Nations, an International Agency for Biological Safety based on the UN Convention on the Prohibition of the Development, Production and Stockpiling of Bacteriological (Biological) and Toxin Weapons and on their Destruction.

The parties will deepen partnerships between interested agencies and cooperation within the framework of international and regional organizations in the field of combating and countering terrorism, the proliferation of weapons of mass destruction, smuggling, drug trafficking, illegal migration, human trafficking, organized crime and corruption.

They emphasized the importance of further improving the interaction between the relevant structures of the two countries in preventing and countering manifestations of international terrorism and extremism in Central Asia.

The Parties confirm their focus on constructive cooperation to ensure international information security at the regional and global levels, including countering the use of information and communication technologies for illegal and malicious purposes.

The Heads of State note the importance of increasing the efforts of the international community against acts of aggression that pose a threat to international peace, security and stability.

The parties reaffirmed their respect and resolute support on a mutual basis for the sovereignty of their states, territorial integrity and inviolability of internationally recognized borders.

In this context, they note the need to resolve conflicts by peaceful political means in accordance with generally recognized principles and norms of international law, based on respect for and observance of the principles of sovereignty, territorial integrity and the inviolability of internationally recognized borders.

The Parties emphasize the importance of global dialogue between religions and cultures, including within the framework of the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions, which is a platform for promoting the ideas of tolerance, mutual respect and religious tolerance.

IX

Turkmenistan and the Republic of Kazakhstan declare their determination to bring interstate relations to the level of deep strategic partnership, based on a solid foundation of mutual trust and respect, for the benefit of the peoples of the two states.

The Presidents are convinced that strengthening the comprehensive strategic partnership meets the fundamental interests of the two fraternal peoples, promotes the strengthening of the unbreakable friendship between the two states and opens up new horizons for long-term cooperation, and makes a significant contribution to strengthening peace, stability and prosperity in both the regional and international contexts.

President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov.

President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokaev.

///TDH, 10 October 2024