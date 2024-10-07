Remembrance Day in Turkmenistan

Turkmenistan observed on 6 October 2024 the Remembrance Day, also called the Memory Day, to honour the victims of the 1948 earthquake, the Goekdepe War and the WWII.

It is a day of national mourning.

The main ceremony, led by President Serdar Berdimuhamedov, was held at the Halk Hakydasy Memorial Complex.

The president, the members of the cabinet of ministers, the ministers and other top officials of diplomatic missions and international organizations based in Turkmenistan, the notables, the elders and students placed flower at the monuments.

Commemoration of the brave defenders of the Motherland and victims of natural disasters is one of the traditions of the Turkmen people, rooted deep into the millennia and called upon to convey to the present generation the heroic path of the ancestors. The fortitude of the Turkmen spirit allowed them to overcome the hardships and losses of those harsh years, reports TDH.

Memorial ceremonies took place today both in the capital and in all regions of the country. /// nCa, 7 October 2024 (images credit TDH)