Meeting of foreign minister of Turkmenistan with UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs

On September 30, 2024, on the sidelines of the 79th session of the UN General Assembly in New York, a meeting was held between the delegation of Turkmenistan led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Rashid Meredov and UN Under-Secretary-General for Economic and Social Affairs Li Jinhua. This was reported by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan.

During the meeting, the parties noted with satisfaction the effectiveness of Turkmenistan’s multifaceted cooperation with the UN.

The Turkmen side noted that the Government of Turkmenistan fully supports and actively participates in the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development both at the national and international levels. For this purpose, the country has an internal mechanism for providing annual reporting on monitoring the implementation of the Sustainable Development Goals to the Government.

The parties noted the importance of the adoption of the UN Friendship Games Resolution initiated by Turkmenistan and discussed joint activities to implement the provisions set forth in it.

One of the main topics of discussion was Turkmenistan’s participation in the “Summit of the Future” on September 22-23, 2024 at the UN headquarters in New York, in particular, the importance of the Turkmen side’s chairmanship at one of the sessions of the Summit was highlighted.

In addition, the parties discussed joint activities, in particular consultations on the development of the Atlas of Transport Sustainability – the Implementation Plan for the UN Decade of Sustainable Transport 2026-2035 and the International Meeting of UN Experts on Energy Connectivity, scheduled for October this year in Ashgabat. /// nCa, 3 October 2024 (in cooperation with MFA Turkmenistan)