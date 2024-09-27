The President of Turkmenistan received the head of the World Ethnosport Confederation

On September 26, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received the head of the World Ethnosport Confederation, Bilal Erdogan, who is in Turkmenistan to participate in the celebrations on the occasion of the 33rd anniversary of the country’s independence.

During the meeting, the President noted that Turkmenistan and Türkiye have centuries-old friendly fraternal relations, which serves as a solid basis for further strengthening the interstate partnership, which is currently developing fruitfully on the basis of equality, mutual respect, trust and mutual support.

Berdimuhamedov noted that Turkmenistan has created wide opportunities for the development of the sports movement. Modern sports and recreation complexes, multifunctional stadiums and other specialized facilities are being built all over the country.

As known, in 2017, the V Asian Indoor and Martial Arts Games were successfully held in the most modern sports complex in the region – the Olympic Town of Ashgabat. As it was emphasized, at the initiative of Turkmenistan, for the first time in history, the show jumping and the Turkmen national wrestling goresh were included in their program.

Turkmenistan also has a National Sports Games Center, which is a member of this Confederation. This opens up great opportunities for further development of cooperation in sports.

The Head of State confirmed country’s readiness to make every effort to strengthen relations between the two friendly countries, including in the field of sports diplomacy.

Meeting with Arkadag Berdimuhamedov

On the same day, Bilal Erdogan was received by the National Leader of the Turkmen people, Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov.

During the meeting, Chairman Halk Maslahaty stressed that Turkmenistan has a rich experience in successfully holding world-class competitions. Our state is an active participant in the international sports movement, he said.

It was also noted that the skills of Turkmen athletes are improving.

At the conclusion of the meeting, the National Leader presented the guest with a festive gift: Alabai dogs, a symbol of national pride for the Turkmen people.

* * *

During his stay in Turkmenistan, the head of the World Ethnosport Confederation visited the city of Arkadag. ///nCa, 27 September 2024