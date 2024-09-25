Bridge of Cultures: Central Asian designers in the heart of Europe

The first Central Asia–Europe Creative Forum is taking place in Brussels this week. 12 designers, fashion and art figures from Turkmenistan, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan presented their unique works at the European External Action Service, as well as at the Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium.

Opening the meeting, Ambassador of Turkmenistan Sapar Palvanov stressed: “Turkmen culture, like the culture of the whole of Central Asia, is our invaluable heritage, which we must not only preserve, but also make it closer for a new generation.”

He also noted the importance of cultural diplomacy as a tool for strengthening ties between peoples: “Culture has always been a neutral sphere, serving as a bridge between people. Cultural values are a universal language that everyone understands.”

An important part of the program was a presentation dedicated to the 300th anniversary of Magtymguly, a great poet and thinker whose legacy continues to inspire both Turkmen and the international community. The Ambassador told how his ideas contribute to the cultural diplomacy of Turkmenistan in Brussels.

A special guest and co-organizer of the event was Elena Kharitonova, founder of Caravan Culture, who stressed the importance of preserving cultural values through modern projects and supported young Turkmen designers.

“Cultural diplomacy is winning hearts and minds, while international cultural relations are joint actions and constructive cooperation based on mutual cooperation and interests! At our forum, we will learn how to negotiate using practical cases and skills, how to strategically build connections in today’s rapidly changing world! Diplomatic skills are very important for creative professionals who serve as ambassadors of their countries and cultures!” says Elena Kharitonova.

The event’s guests were particularly impressed by the work of promising Turkmen designers. Their collections seamlessly blend traditional elements of Turkmen culture with contemporary global fashion trends. The Turkmen delegation in Brussels is represented by:

Sheker Akiniyazova, owner of the Keshde Art Studio;

Shemshat Tachmammedova, founder of the “Gones” brand;

Ogulbeg Berdimyradova, a master of hand–made carpet weaving ceper.tm

The final chord was the invitation of the Ambassador of Turkmenistan to all those present to try traditional Turkmen pilaf: “Pilaf is not only a part of our common cultural heritage of Central Asia, but also a symbol of our common traditions, despite the differences in its preparation,” Palvanov said.

This event at the Embassy of Turkmenistan served as a significant step towards strengthening cultural ties and fostering intercultural dialogue through art, fashion, and gastronomy. It powerfully demonstrated culture’s ability to build bridges of mutual understanding and cooperation between peoples.///nCa, 25 September 2024 (photo credit — Embassy of Turkmenistan in Belgium, Kazinform)