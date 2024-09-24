Foreign minister of Turkmenistan met with the Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea

News Central Asia (nCa)

On 23 September 2024, a meeting was held in the premises of the MFA of Turkmenistan between the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov and the Minister of Land, Infrastructure and Transport of the Republic of Korea Sangwoo Park.

During the meeting, the parties discussed the current state and prospects for cooperation in accordance with Turkmenistan’s initiative projects on the development of transport, transit and logistics infrastructure.

The sides noted the success of long-term cooperation between Turkmenistan and the Republic of Korea, particularly in the road transport sector.

At the meeting, special attention was paid to the consideration of cooperation opportunities in field of urban development, seismology, transport. ///MFA Turkmenistan, 23 September 2024

 

