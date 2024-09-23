UK Goods Trade with Turkmenistan Rises, but Services Trade slightly declines

The total volume of trade turnover between the UK and Turkmenistan for the period from April 2023 to March 2024 amounted to £53 million, a decrease of 5.4%, or £ 3 million pounds in current prices compared to the same period of previous years. Such data are provided in the Trade and Investment factsheet, issued by the British Department for Business and Trade on 20 Sep 2024.

During the reporting period (Q2 2023 – end Q1 2024), the total Kingdom’s exports to Turkmenistan amounted to £38 million (a decrease of 2.6% or £1 million in current prices, compared to the four quarters to the end of Q1 2023).

Of all UK exports to Turkmenistan in the four quarters to the end of Q1 2024, £23 million (60.5%) were goods and £15 million (39.5%) were services.

In the four quarters to the end of Q1 2024, UK exports of goods to Turkmenistan increased by 53.3% or £8 million in current prices, compared to the four quarters to the end of Q1 2023 while UK exports of services to Turkmenistan decreased by 37.5% or £9 million in current prices, compared to the four quarters to the end of Q1 2023.

Total UK imports from Turkmenistan were £15 million (a decrease of 11.8% or £2 million in current prices, compared to the four quarters to the end of Q1 2023).

Of all UK imports from Turkmenistan in the four quarters to the end of Q1 2024, £14 million (93.3%) were goods and £1 million (6.7%) were services. In the same period, UK imports of goods from Turkmenistan increased by 40.0% or £4 million in current prices, compared to the four quarters to the end of Q1 2023 while UK imports of services from Turkmenistan decreased by 85.7% or £6 million in current prices, compared to the four quarters to the end of Q1 2023.

The goods of the following groups dominate the commodity exports from the UK to Turkmenistan: chemicals, mechanical power generators, general industrial machinery, miscellaneous metal manufactures, jewelry.

The nomenclature of imports from Turkmenistan to the UK includes such commodity groups as inorganic chemicals, metal ore and scrap, aircraft, scientific instruments, iron and steel.

A complete statistical factsheet of the Turkmen-British trade turnover can be found here: https://assets.publishing.service.gov.uk/media/66e9380c10f8726dc23aa216/turkmenistan-trade-and-investment-factsheet-2024-09-20.pdf ///nCa, 23 September 2024