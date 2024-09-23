Huawei offers Turkmenistan innovative solutions for digitalization of education

The delegation of the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan, headed by Deputy Minister Azat Atayev, took part in the international forum “Huawei Connect 2024:Amplify Intelligence”, which was held in Shanghai from 19 to 21 September.

On the sidelines of the forum, the delegation met with Huawei executives, including Vice President Mr. Liu Giy, Dr. J. Jin (founder and chairman of ULearning, a Huawei partner), and Mr. Sung Gang (Director of Huawei’s IT Partner Talent Development Department).

During these meetings, Huawei showcased various digital solutions applicable to Turkmenistan’s education sector. These solutions are based on artificial intelligence-powered learning management systems, cloud technologies, and big data analytics:

Huawei ICT Academy: The ICT education cluster, called the ICT Academy, is a platform for training young professionals interested in digital technologies and providing them with international certificates in fields such as artificial intelligence, big data, cloud technology, 5G and cybersecurity. The program also provides for the training of teachers and trainers. It was proposed to organize annual training of 10-15 trainers from Turkmenistan to teach students advanced technologies.

Smart class: ULearning has offered Turkmenistan access to its intelligent learning management system. The Smart Class system evaluates classroom effectiveness, providing teachers with recommendations for improvement. It also assists teachers in lesson planning, material preparation, test creation, and comprehensive student assessment. With over 1,000 implementations worldwide, the system serves more than 10 million users and leverages AI, big data, and cloud technologies. Following discussions, it was agreed that if Turkmenistan is interested, ULearning will provide access to the Smart class system to pilot the system with 200 users to explore its potential benefits in the country’s education sector.

Digital Technology Study Programs: Huawei has offered the integration of its certified 5G, IoT and cloud computing technology training courses into the curricula of leading universities in Turkmenistan. The possibility of using cloud solutions and AI in educational processes was also discussed, in particular, the introduction of artificial intelligence-based platforms for adaptive learning, which will allow to personalize educational programs for students, analyze their successes and needs, as well as create a virtual learning environment.

Educational Technology Center: In the near future, Huawei and the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan may sign a Memorandum on the establishment of an educational technology IT center. The Center will serve as a platform for sharing experiences and promoting joint initiatives in key areas such as big data, artificial intelligence, cloud technologies and the Internet of Things.

Internships for Turkmen specialists: During a meeting with Mr. Sung Gang, Director of Huawei’s “Development of Partner Talents in the IT Field” department, Turkmenistan’s Deputy Minister of Education expressed interest in organizing internships for teachers and students at Huawei’s technology centers. Additionally, the Deputy Minister proposed developing professional development programs for employees of educational institutions.///nCa, 23 September 2024 (based on materials from the Ministry of Education of Turkmenistan and Orient)