News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » The Presidents of Turkmenistan and Russia held telephone talks

The Presidents of Turkmenistan and Russia held telephone talks

By

On 22 September, during a telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on his birthday. On this day, the head of Turkmenistan turned 43 years old.

During the talks, the mutual commitment to further comprehensive strengthening of the Russian-Turkmen strategic partnership was confirmed, Kremlin’s press service reports.

The conversation touched upon the issues of preparation for the upcoming major international events in Russia and Turkmenistan in October including the CIS summits in Moscow and BRICS in Kazan, as well as the forum in Ashgabat dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the outstanding poet and philosopher Magtymguly Fragi.

Putin also sent Berdimuhamedov a congratulatory telegram. “I am confident that we will continue constructive joint work on the topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda for the prosperity of the friendly nations of Russia and Turkmenistan and in the interest of ensuring security, stability, and well-being in the Central Asia and the Caspian region,” the message says.

The President of Turkmenistan was congratulated in written messages by Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation M.V.Mishustin, Chairman of the Federation Council V.I. Matvienko, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation D.A.Medvedev, Governor of the Astrakhan region I. Babushkin, Russian Ambassador to Turkmenistan I.K.Volynkin and other Russian officials. ///nCa, 22 September 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Presidents of Turkmenistan and Russia had a telephone conversation 
  2. Telephone conversation between the President of Turkmenistan and the Speaker of the Upper House of the Parliament of Russia
  3. Chairman of the Halk Maslahaty of Turkmenistan and the Chairman of the Federation Council of the Federal Assembly of Russia had telephone talks
  4. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov and Valentina Matvienko held telephone talks
  5. Putin and Serdar GB had telephone talks
  6. President of Turkmenistan congratulated Russian President during a telephone conversation
  7. President of Turkmenistan Congratulates Russian President on Birthday
  8. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov held telephone talks with the President of Uzbekistan
  9. Arkadag Berdimuhamedov held telephone talks with the President of Tajikistan
  10. Serdar Berdimuhamedov and Vladimir Putin reaffirm mutual resolve to comprehensive Turkmen-Russian relations
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan