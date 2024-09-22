The Presidents of Turkmenistan and Russia held telephone talks

On 22 September, during a telephone conversation, Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov on his birthday. On this day, the head of Turkmenistan turned 43 years old.

During the talks, the mutual commitment to further comprehensive strengthening of the Russian-Turkmen strategic partnership was confirmed, Kremlin’s press service reports.

The conversation touched upon the issues of preparation for the upcoming major international events in Russia and Turkmenistan in October including the CIS summits in Moscow and BRICS in Kazan, as well as the forum in Ashgabat dedicated to the 300th anniversary of the outstanding poet and philosopher Magtymguly Fragi.

Putin also sent Berdimuhamedov a congratulatory telegram. “I am confident that we will continue constructive joint work on the topical issues on the bilateral and international agenda for the prosperity of the friendly nations of Russia and Turkmenistan and in the interest of ensuring security, stability, and well-being in the Central Asia and the Caspian region,” the message says.

The President of Turkmenistan was congratulated in written messages by Chairman of the Government of the Russian Federation M.V.Mishustin, Chairman of the Federation Council V.I. Matvienko, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation D.A.Medvedev, Governor of the Astrakhan region I. Babushkin, Russian Ambassador to Turkmenistan I.K.Volynkin and other Russian officials. ///nCa, 22 September 2024