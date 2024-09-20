Central Asian countries strengthen commitment to school safety and resilience

Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan and Uzbekistan convened this week a two-day ministerial meeting in Almaty Kazakhstan to reaffirm their commitment to ensuring safe and resilient schools for children.

The ministerial meeting – co-organized by UNICEF, UNESCO, the UN Office for Disaster Risk Reduction (UNDRR), the Government of Japan, and the World Bank – brings together high-level government officials, development partners, and education experts to recognise progress made in implementing the Comprehensive Safe Schools Framework (CSSF) 2022-2030 in Central Asia.

Participants shared best practices and explored coordinated efforts to protect children and educational institutions from disasters and climate risks.

“Schools should provide safe learning environments where children protected from risks and disasters,” said Dr. Rashed Mustafa Sarwar, UNICEF Representative in Kazakhstan.

“This meeting is an opportunity for countries to reaffirm their commitment to safeguarding children’s education and to promote a culture of safety and resilience in the education sector.”

Central Asian countries face hazards including earthquakes, floods, and extreme weather events, which threaten children’s safety and continuous access to education.

Many schools in the region are in disaster-prone areas with structural vulnerabilities that put them at significant risk. The CSSF provides strategic guidance for governments and partners to enhance school safety, ensuring safe, equitable, and continuous access to quality education for all.

During the meeting, participants reviewed progress in school safety and resilience in education, discussed necessary improvements in legislation and policies, and promoted climate and disaster risk education. They advocated for increased investments to strengthen school infrastructure and encourage collaboration among Central Asian countries to address common challenges.

Held a month ahead of the International Day for Disaster Risk Reduction, all countries shared a renewed commitment to the implementation of the CSSF and the Sendai Framework for Disaster Risk Reduction 2015-2030, along with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) for 2030. stakeholders will work together to create safer and more sustainable educational environments that can withstand natural and man-made disasters. /// nCa, 20 September 2024 (in cooperation with UNICEF Kazakhstan, 19 Sep)