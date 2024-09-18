President Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with German businessmen – The promising areas of the Turkmen-German partnership outlined

On 17 September 2024, in Astana, President of Turkmenistan Serdar Berdimuhamedov met with representatives of German business circles.

During the meeting, the head of state announced several projects in which Turkmenistan is seeking proposals from German partners.

Transport

In the transportation and communications sectors, Turkmenistan is open to exploring the use of its Caspian Sea port facilities to serve the needs of German businesses. Specifically, it was proposed to establish a Liebherr lifting equipment service center at the Turkmenbashi International Seaport, which would play a crucial role in training local specialists in the maintenance of cargo ships and equipment.

Another area of potential collaboration is the modernization of Turkmenistan’s railways. Given Deutsche Bahn’s expressed interest, Turkmenistan is willing to engage in in-depth discussions on this matter.

Chemical industry

Negotiations are ongoing with German partners on a project to expand the Garlyk potash mining complex to its full design capacity. A consortium of three German companies—Ercosplan, K-Utec, and Schachtbau—has been proposed to undertake this comprehensive project.

Another project under consideration involves the Kiyanly polymer plant. The President has suggested exploring the possibility of German specialists assisting with repairs on the exhaust gas systems manufactured by MAN Energy Solutions.

Textile industry

In the textile industry, the Head of State emphasized the importance of advancing the Memorandum of Understanding signed between the Trützschler Group SE and Turkmenistan’s Ministry of Textile Industry during the recent Investment Forum in Ashgabat. This document serves as a foundation for concrete discussions on future collaboration.

Communications

The directions of cooperation in the field of communications were also identified. A number of memoranda have been signed with LS telecom AG, Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG, Nokia Solutions and Networks GmbH Co.

Water management and green projects

In the water sector, Turkmenistan is seeking German expertise to modernize its water supply and distribution system. A consortium of German companies, including Higgins and PSE Engineering, has proposed innovative solutions, such as the renovation of the Karakum Canal.

Additionally, Turkmenistan invites German companies to participate in green transformation projects. This includes the adoption of low-carbon technologies and the reduction of greenhouse emissions.

The Head of State emphasized the importance of long-term partnerships with German companies in urban development and innovative management practices.

To foster future collaboration, Turkmenistan values the exchange of knowledge and experience, particularly in the training of young specialists. The creation of training centers in agriculture is one example of this commitment.

Trade

“Turkmenistan has something to offer Germany. These are products of the chemical industry and the agro-industrial complex, textiles, and a wide range of other goods of high quality and competitiveness. We look forward to opening segments of the German market, creating mutually beneficial and sustainable partnership models through the establishment of trading houses and other forms of business interaction,” President Berdimuhamedov said.

He proposed to include these issues, among other topics, on the agenda of the 10th meeting of the Joint Turkmen-German Working Group on Economic Cooperation, which is scheduled to be held in Berlin in early November this year.

Recognizing the significant potential for growth in bilateral trade and economic relations, the Head of State reiterated Turkmenistan’s strong commitment to working closely with Germany. Turkmenistan is ready to provide comprehensive support to further strengthen these ties.///nCa, 18 September 2024