Tatarstan is ready to offer its digital solutions to Turkmenistan

The strategic partnership between Russia and Turkmenistan has reached a new level, especially thanks to active cooperation with the Republic of Tatarstan. Regina Shafikova, Director of the Trading House “Garant” of the Republic of Tatarstan, said this in an interview with Turkmenportal on the sidelines of the TIF-2024 Investment Forum.

Regina Shafikova emphasized that Tatarstan has become the first “Digital” region of Russia, providing the population with 465 electronic services. She also noted the successful implementation of digitalization projects in the public utilities sector, such as the “Open Kazan” system, which is combined with the “Safe City” project to prevent and promptly respond to emergencies.

Currently, Tatarstan occupies a leading position in Russia in the production of milk, potatoes, sugar beets and grain, as well as in the volume of housing and social facilities being built. The key areas of cooperation with Turkmenistan are mechanical engineering, oil and gas, energy, aircraft and shipbuilding.

There remains significant potential for expanding bilateral cooperation in the areas of new technologies, education and sports.

R. Shafikova also noted that Tatarstan is open to cooperation and is ready to share its experience and work together to equip the city of Arkadag with the latest technologies and digital solutions. Last year, an Agreement on twinning the cities of Kazan and Arkadag was signed, which opens up new opportunities for cooperation. At the Investment Forum, it is planned to sign an agreement with the Turkmen company “Yokary Tilsimat” on cooperation in the field of innovation and digital technologies, as well as assistance in interaction with the SEZ “Innopolis”.

“We are ready to act as a reliable partner to ensure mutually beneficial cooperation and strengthen the partnership between Turkmenistan and Russia,” said Regina Shafikova, expressing gratitude to the Government of Turkmenistan for organizing the forum, which promotes economic and environmental sustainability. /// Cross post from Turkmenportal, 10 September 2024