President of Turkmenistan Receives Malaysian Foreign Minister

Today [10 Sep], President Serdar Berdimuhamedov received Malaysian Foreign Minister Dato Seri Utama Haji Mohamad bin Haji Hassan.

Expressing gratitude for the warm welcome, the guest conveyed cordial greetings from the 17th Supreme Ruler of Malaysia, Sultan Ibrahim bin Almarhum Sultan Iskandar and Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

Welcoming the guest to the ancient Turkmen land, the head of state noted that he views the current visit as an important stage in the further development of partnership between Turkmenistan and Malaysia and expressed warm words of greeting and best wishes to the high-ranking leaders of the friendly country.

President Serdar Berdimuhamedov expressed confidence that the meetings and negotiations with Turkmen colleagues during the visit will be successful and productive.

As noted, Turkmenistan and Malaysia are linked by friendly relations based on the principles of equality and mutual respect. Today, cooperation between the two countries is successfully developing both at the bilateral level and within the framework of international organizations.

Thanking the Malaysian Foreign Minister for supporting Turkmenistan’s policy of positive neutrality and its constructive international initiatives, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov noted that the Turkmen state values the high level of development of cooperation with the United Nations, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation, the Non-Aligned Movement and other international structures.

The growing dynamics of interstate cooperation in the trade and economic sphere was noted. Particular emphasis was placed on one of the developing sectors of the national economy – the oil and gas complex, where the company “PETRONAS” makes a significant contribution to the implementation of joint projects.

As was emphasized, the Malaysian company has been participating in hydrocarbon resource extraction projects in Turkmenistan for many years, and is also actively involved in training highly qualified specialists for the oil and gas industry of our country.

At the same time, the importance of high-level meetings in developing interstate dialogue was noted. In this context, President Serdar Berdimuhamedov emphasized the importance of the visit to Malaysia scheduled for the end of this year and expressed confidence that the upcoming negotiations within its framework will give new impetus to the development of friendly relations between the two countries.

At the end of the meeting, the President of Turkmenistan and the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Malaysia exchanged wishes for good health, prosperity and success. /// Cross post from TDH, 11 September 2024