Kyrgyzstan Joins the Ashgabat Agreement

Kyrgyzstan has officially joined the Ashgabat Agreement, aimed at creating a transport corridor between Central Asia and the Persian Gulf.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a resolution on 22 August 2024, formalizing the country’s accession to the agreement, Tazabek reported.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications will oversee the implementation of the agreement within Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will notify the Turkmen side of the necessary procedures for its entry into force. The resolution will become effective 15 days after its official publication on 27 August 2024.

The Ashgabat Agreement, signed in April 2011 by Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Oman, and Iran, aims to establish a continuous overland transport route through Central Asia and the Middle East. Pakistan (2016), Kazakhstan (2018), and India (2018) subsequently joined the agreement, which entered into force in April 2016. Turkmenistan serves as the depositary state. ///nCa, 9 September 2024