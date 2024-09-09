News Central Asia (nCa)

The Voice of Greater Central Asia

  

Home » Kyrgyzstan Joins the Ashgabat Agreement

Kyrgyzstan Joins the Ashgabat Agreement

By

Kyrgyzstan has officially joined the Ashgabat Agreement, aimed at creating a transport corridor between Central Asia and the Persian Gulf.

The Cabinet of Ministers approved a resolution on 22 August 2024, formalizing the country’s accession to the agreement, Tazabek reported.

The Ministry of Transport and Communications will oversee the implementation of the agreement within Kyrgyzstan. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs will notify the Turkmen side of the necessary procedures for its entry into force. The resolution will become effective 15 days after its official publication on 27 August 2024.

The Ashgabat Agreement, signed in April 2011 by Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan, Oman, and Iran, aims to establish a continuous overland transport route through Central Asia and the Middle East. Pakistan (2016), Kazakhstan (2018), and India (2018) subsequently joined the agreement, which entered into force in April 2016. Turkmenistan serves as the depositary state. ///nCa, 9 September 2024

 

Related posts:

  1. Turkmenistan Joins Basic Agreement on TRACECA International Transport Corridor
  2. Tehran and Muscat step up efforts to launch the Ashgabat Agreement corridor
  3. Foreign Ministry announces Turkmenistan’s accession to the TRACECA corridor basic Agreement
  4. Kyrgyzstan and Turkmenistan may conclude an agreement in the field of customs
  5. Russia, Kyrgyzstan, and Uzbekistan to Develop Transport Corridor Through Turkmenistan
  6. Agreement signed between Tajik and Turkmen entrepreneurs strengthen B2B relationship, supply-chain integrity in Central Asia
  7. Kyrgyzstan attaches great importance to the development of transport cooperation with Turkmenistan, says Kytgyz Transport and Communications Minister
  8. Central Asian Transport Ministers Advance Cooperation
  9. How will the construction of the China-Kyrgyzstan-Uzbekistan railway affect the transport connectivity of Central Asia?
  10. Libyan DIplomatic Mission in Turkmenistan Joins Opposition, Flying TNC Flag
Website hosted by web hosting karachi Pakistan AH Corporation and Hosting Karachi | Web hosting Pakistan Karachi |Web hosting karachi Pakistan |Best hosting in Pakistan