UNICEF Strengthens Healthcare Services in Turkmenistan with New Oxygen Plants

UNICEF, in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry of Turkmenistan, has successfully installed two new oxygen plants at the Scientific and Clinical Centre for Maternal and Child Health in Ashgabat and the Mother and Child Health Hospital in Dashoguz, an area affected by the Aral Sea crisis. This support expands the oxygen therapy services in Turkmenistan enhancing the country’s healthcare of mothers and children.

Oxygen is a life-saving medical resource essential for treating respiratory illnesses and managing a wide range of health conditions and to improve overall health outcomes.

The support provided by UNICEF includes the procurement and installation of the plants, and technical assistance to ensure the plants are fully operational and integrated into the national healthcare system.

This effort builds on UNICEF’s continuing collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry on oxygen therapy, which emerged during the global COVID-19 pandemic, when three oxygen plants were delivered to the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry to strengthen the health system preparedness.

“Increasing oxygen availability can have a lifesaving impact on maternal, newborn, and child health and contribute towards meeting Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) targets. Moving forward, UNICEF will continue to work closely with the Ministry of Health and Medical Industry to incorporate up-to-date respiratory therapy techniques into clinical care training programs.” said Alexandru Nartea, Deputy Representative of UNICEF Turkmenistan. ///nCa, 5 September 2024 (in cooperation with UNICEF Turkmenistan, 4 September 2024)

 

