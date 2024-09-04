Afghanistan to Increase Electricity Import from Turkmenistan with New Substation

Afghanistan is on track to significantly boost its electricity imports from Turkmenistan. The construction of the 500-kilovolt Arghandi substation is expected to be completed within the next two months, according to a spokesperson for the Ministry of Energy and Water of Afghanistan.

Upon completion, this project and others in the series will enable Afghanistan to import up to 1,000 megawatts of electricity from Turkmenistan, a substantial increase that will alleviate the country’s chronic electricity shortages.

The substation is designed to transfer electricity from Turkmenistan through the Khwaja Alwan Desert in Baghlan to the Arghandi area of Kabul.

Matiullah Abid, the spokesperson of the Ministry, emphasized the rapid progress being made on the construction. Once the building phase is finished, the installation of electrical equipment will begin.

The Chamber of Commerce and Investment views electricity as a vital resource for the growth of various sectors in Afghanistan. The chamber advocates for further investments in energy production within the country.

“Energy is a very important issue,” said Jan Agha Naveed, spokesperson for the Chamber of Commerce and Investment. “We must strengthen the energy sector and ensure that energy is provided for all the people of Afghanistan, both for residential and commercial purposes.” ///nCa, 4 September 2024