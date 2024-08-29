Kyrgyzstan explains its position on shared water resources

nCa Report

Some of the shared water resources of Central Asia originate or pass through the territory of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan.

While Kazakhstan, Turkmenistan, and Uzbekistan are rich in the hydrocarbon resources, they are dependent on the upper riparian neighbours for their share of water.

The question of the shared water resources, after meandering for decades, is now close to a mutually satisfactory conclusion.

The recently held consultative summit of the heads of the Central Asian states helped align the positions of the regional countries. Of particular interest was the announcement to work together to attract funding for the KambatAta dam (Kyrgyzstan) and Rogun dam (Tajikistan).

The Director of the Water Resources Service of Kyrgyzstan, Almazbek Sokeev, in an interview with Economist.kg, published on 28 August 2024, explained the expectations of Kyrgyzstan on the question of the shared water resources and their management.

Here is the relevant portion of his interview:

— We are talking about the value of water. Tell me, how are relations with neighboring countries built on issues of water use?

— We have signed protocols and agreements under which we work. According to the documents, Kyrgyzstan is obliged to provide for itself and neighboring countries, since it is located at the source of water resources. At the beginning of the year, water supply schedules are signed, which we then comply with.

However, there is an important point that I constantly tell our partners in neighboring countries: if you want to receive the required volume of water, then be kind enough to invest in infrastructure. There are shared facilities on the territory of our country, and not only Kyrgyzstan should spend resources on them. Cooperation with our neighbors is important here.

Everything should be fair and just. Neighbors are obliged to take into account Kyrgyzstan’s internal needs, as well as our losses along the way when supplying a certain volume of water. In order to avoid these disadvantages when transferring water, other countries should also be interested in investing in our canals.

Kyrgyzstan has its obligations when it comes to water resources. And we do not deny them, we are ready to fulfill them honestly. But we should not forget that we also have our rights. This also works the other way around. Just as neighboring countries have the right to receive water, they should also have obligations.

We always maintain friendly relations with neighboring countries, but everyone has their own needs. We are ready to take their interests into account if they take ours into account. /// nCa, 29 August 2024