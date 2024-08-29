Head of construction committee of Arkadag City will travel to Korea

A Turkmen delegation led by D Orazov, the Chairman of the State Committee for the Construction of the City of Arkadag under the President of Turkmenistan, will travel to Seoul (korea), 1-7 September 2024.

The purpose of the visit is to optimize the development of the city of Arkadag, in particular, to participate in the World Smart City Expo, and exchange experience with the Republic of Korea in the field of healthcare for the implementation of the medical cluster of the city of Arkadag. /// nCa, 29 August 2024